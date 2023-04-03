The study of the senses | Sound hypersensitivity is perhaps more common than it is thought – a person who is sensitive to sounds can feel as if they are trapped

Chalk or fingernails scratch the blackboard. The guy tastes and rummages too loudly. And why is he always tapping his fingers against surfaces?

Almost everyone has experienced sound hypersensitivity at one time or another. Scientists are talking of misophonia.

For some, it bothers them every day. Even everyday sounds can trigger the feeling of floating.

For Aän the experiences of hypersensitive people have been studied in Britain. It appears to be more common than previously thought.

In Britain, just over 18 percent of the population suffers from sound hypersensitivity.

In previous studies, estimates of how many people experience sound hypersensitivity had varied between 5 and 20 percent in different countries, the researchers say science journal in Plos One.

Irritation and the feeling of powerlessness can be triggered by such everyday sounds as another person’s snoring, snoring, and the way they breathe.

Reactions range from mild irritation to anxiety. Anxiety can arise from not being able to immediately escape the sound.

“People with misophonia can sometimes feel trapped and helpless if they can’t get rid of the disturbing sounds,” explains a clinical psychologist at the University of Oxford Jane Gregory. He was one of the authors of the study.

Too much is too much.

Vote not only annoying, but can even seem repulsive.

Psychologist and psychometric researcher at King’s College London Silia Vitoratou studied misophonia with Gregory and his team using a survey of 772 people over the age of 18.

They had been chosen to fairly represent the adult British population. They answered, for example, on a scale of 1-10, how disturbing they found certain sounds, says release.

In addition, the researchers interviewed 26 people who defined themselves as hypersensitive to sound.

“ Those who experience sounds sensitively felt anger and even panic when faced with sounds more often than others.

Another 29 challenged people were chosen on the basis that they did not recognize that sensitivity in themselves.

Sound hypersensitivity turned out to be a complicated phenomenon. The researchers identified five categories of misophonia: feeling threatened, internal and external evaluation of voices, personality eruptions, and the effects of voice hypersensitivity.

Hypersensitive to sound experienced annoying sounds do not necessarily cause any emotions in the rest of the population. The sound could have come from swallowing, for example.

Two key differences were found between those highly sensitive to sounds and the rest of the population.

Those who experience sounds sensitively felt anger and even panic when faced with sounds more often than others. They were trapped or helpless. They couldn’t escape the noise.

“It’s about feeling like you can’t do anything about it. At the same time, you realize that there is something wrong with you in the way you react to sounds,” says Gregory.

This can then lead to feelings of guilt, shame and anxiety.

“One in five people experiences sound hypersensitivity, but only a small number were aware that there was even a term for the phenomenon,” Vitoratou explains.

So most people who are hypersensitive to sound do not have a name to describe what they experience.

Under 14 percent of the sample was aware of misophonia before the survey.

“That’s why it can be a relief to know that you are not alone in your experience. When you know that other people also react to these sounds,” says Gregory. And that experiences have a word.

The survey can provide a tool that helps identify those who are really affected by the disease.

“Misophony is a relatively common disease. We need more studies to determine at what point that condition becomes disruptive. That is, when it starts to bother you and you have to treat it, the researchers conclude.

The website reported on the research Science Alert and published a study about it science magazine Plos ONE.