If we were to make sense of the laws that govern the subatomic world of quantum mechanics, it would be cause for concern. So much so that we would not understand what quantum mechanics actually shows us.

But it becomes difficult, if not impossible, to understand the latter if we have not previously trained ourselves to reflect, that is, if we have not previously prepared ourselves to unravel the philosophical implications of quantum mechanics. Hence, it is so necessary to point out that the tools of the humanities are necessary to complete scientific knowledge. Without them, said knowledge would be left without its substantive part, that is, without imagination.

Without going any further, in this same newspaper, Manuel Vicent argued in favor of philosophy in our educational system. However, far from the dilemma that arises between what is useful or useless in a subject such as philosophy, we are going to take philosophy as the basis for developing the vocation of students who are awake to scientific interest. Leibniz can serve as an example to show that both philosophy and mathematics, both disciplines are a natural achievement of the same scientific reality.

In the case of the German philosopher, one discipline could not be understood without the other. Because physical laws are mental phenomena typical of the degrees of abstraction proposed by the study of philosophy. Carl Sagan explained it better than anyone when he pointed out that we are star matter reflecting on stars.

A book has just come out, a short essay, written by philosophy professor Jeffrey John Kripal where he talks about these things. The book is titled The overturn and has been published in Spanish by Atalanta. In it, Professor Kripal illustrates us with examples about the dependency relationship that exists between the humanities and scientific matters. It is a very curious work, because without neglecting scientific knowledge, Kripal delves into the mystical part that every experiment carries with it when it is developed from the first person.

In one of its chapters, it presents us with a list of proper names that have come out of the scientific closet and thus have completed their knowledge. Among all of them, Hans Berger (1831-1941) stands out, who suffered an accident when he fell from a horse while he was in the army doing his military service, and from the ground he could see how an overwhelming car was approaching at great speed. of combat.

If the car did not come to a stop at the last moment, Berger would have been crushed to death and would not have been the discoverer of the encephalogram. Because when Berger fell from his horse, many kilometers from the place, his sister experienced it at the same moment that the accident was happening. He had the feeling that he was witnessing the fall of his brother despite the distance.

From then on, Berger began to study, to investigate the connection between physical laws and mental phenomena, which led him to explore psychic energy, the electricity of the human brain. From psychiatry, he realized that the relationship between the magnitude of an event and the intensity with which it is perceived does not depend on its proximity, but rather there is a scientific relationship that is not divorced from philosophy as the mother of all sciences. .

Berger’s is only an example that serves to point out that the cosmic sense of the human, as Manuel Vicent points out in his article, cannot be left out of the study plans, because by doing so we would eliminate all kinds of scientific inspiration. . Therefore, the study of philosophy is of vital importance.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.