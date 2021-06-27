If Xbox fans want good news, it turns out that according to some reports, the development of Redfall would be being powered by some of those responsible for DOOM Eternal. Redfall was one of the most notable new games revealed earlier this month during E3 2021. Arkane Studios, makers of the game, is a studio widely recognized for the quality of their games, including Prey and Dishonored. Redfall is a cooperative shooter in which players have to kill the vampires that have taken over a small town in Massachusetts. And even though Arkane is the lead developer of this projectBut it appears the studio is getting help in the development of Redfall from another notable Bethesda company. Phil Spencer claims Halo Infinite won’t be delayed again The studio behind DOOM Eternal would be helping with the development of Redfall According to him Jeff Senita’s LinkedIn profile, animator at id Software, whose last game released was DOOM Eternal, it appears that some members of the studio are helping Arkane with the development of Redfall. Senita, who has since changed her profile, mentioned that they are doing “additional animation” for Arkane’s latest project. Although Senita is the only person found to be working at Redfall in this capacity, speculation has it that other id Software employees are helping as well. 2 new free games available on the Epic Games Store starting today That id Software is helping Arkane with the development of Redfall is not surprising. Over the years, many Bethesda studios have collaborated with each other this way, even though it is often not overly advertised. Also, id Software and Arkane are very close to each other as both studios reside in Texas. So this collaboration makes a lot of sense.

jQuery.noConflict();

“use strict”;

//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

var slider = new MasterSlider();

slider.setup(‘masterslider’ , {

width:859,

height:547,

space:5,

speed:40,

view:’wave’,

autoplay: 1,

loop: true,

preload: ‘all’,

overPause: true,

fillMode: ‘fill’,

dir: ‘h’

});

slider.control(‘arrows’);

slider.control(‘circletimer’ , {color:”#FFFFFF” , stroke:9}); slider.control(‘thumblist’ , {autohide:false ,dir:’v’,speed:20});

}

//DOCUMENT.READY

jQuery(document).ready(function() {

//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements

jQuery(‘.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40’).addClass(‘img-circle’);

jQuery(‘.comment-reply-link’).addClass(‘btn’);

jQuery(‘#reply-form input#submit’).addClass(‘btn’);

//disable responsiveness

//move slider next arrow for videos

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).addClass(‘video-playing’);

});

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).removeClass(‘video-playing’);

});

}

//hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded

jQuery(‘#sticky-menus’).show();

jQuery(‘.it-widget-tabs’).show();

jQuery(‘.bar-label’).show();

//jquery nav menus

jQuery(“#sticky-menu”)

.mmenu({

position: “left”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Navigation”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).hide();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 0 });

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).show();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 1 });

}

);

jQuery(“#section-menu-mobile”)

.mmenu({

position: “right”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Sections”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

}

);

//superfish

jQuery(‘#sticky-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘#section-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 300,

speed: 100,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘.utility-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

//hide scrollers until fully loaded

jQuery(‘.explicit-inner’).show();

jQuery(‘.trending-wrapper’).show();

jQuery(“.trending-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.explicit-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.trending-content .scrollableArea”).addClass(“loop”);

//jquery ui slider

jQuery(‘.form-selector’).slider({

value: 5,

min: 0,

max: 10,

step: 0.1,

orientation: “horizontal”,

range: “min”,

animate: true,

slide: function( event, ui ) {

var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html( rating );

}

});

//HD images

if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {

var images = jQuery(“img.hires”);

// loop through the images and make them hi-res

for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {

// create new image name

var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);

var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length – 4);

imageName += "@2x" + imageType;

//rename image

images[i].src = imageName;

}

}

jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();

jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();

jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();

jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});

//placeholder text for IE9

jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();

//insert content menu items

jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {

var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');

var label = jQuery(this).data('label');

jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

‘ );

});

var fromTop = 119;

//attach scrollspy

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy({ target: ‘.contents-menu’, offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked

dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx

menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels

function dynamicElements() {

//portholes mouseovers

jQuery(“.portholes .porthole-link”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.8′

}, 150);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 350);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 100);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

next();

});

},

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 250);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

next();

});

}

);

//active hover

jQuery(“.add-active”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

}

);

//image hovers

jQuery(“.active-image”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

jQuery(“.the_content”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

//jQuery tooltips

jQuery(‘.info’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-top’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-bottom’).tooltip({ placement: ‘bottom’ });

jQuery(‘.info-left’).tooltip({ placement: ‘left’ });

jQuery(‘.info-right’).tooltip({ placement: ‘right’ });

//jQuery popovers

jQuery(‘.popthis’).popover();

//jQuery alert dismissals

jQuery(“.alert”).alert();

//jQuery fitvids

jQuery(‘.video_frame’).fitVids();

//equal height columns

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

//if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

}

//call equal height columns when window is resized

jQuery(window).resize(function() {

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

});

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized

jQuery(“#widgets”).resize(function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

});

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are

//hidden and don’t have heights until visible

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#section-menu-full a.parent-item’, function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list”), true);

});

//equal height columns

function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) {

tallest = 0;

width = jQuery(window).width();

group.each(function() {

jQuery(this).removeAttr(‘style’);

thisHeight = jQuery(this).height();

if(thisHeight > tallest) {

tallest = thisHeight;

}

});

if(width > 991 || nolimit) {

group.height(tallest);

}

}

var topOffset = 70;

var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() {

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: ‘0px’ }, 100);

} else {

if(!jQuery(‘#sticky-menu’).is(‘:visible’) && !jQuery(‘#section-menu-mobile’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: ‘-100px’ }, 500);

}

}

if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

} else {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

}

//back to top arrow

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).width();

if(jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).length == 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.non-mega-menu’).width();

}

var standardWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).width();

var compactWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).width();

var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;

var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;

var logoWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).width();

//var logoLeft = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).offset();

//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘#new-articles’).width();

var stickyWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-menu-selector’).width();

var randomWidth = jQuery(‘#random-article’).width();

var controlsWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-controls’).width();

var barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container’).width();

if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container’).width();

var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;

var limitWidth = barWidth – extraWidth;

//alert(‘megaWidth=” + megaWidth + “nstandardWidth=” + standardWidth + “nmenusWidth=” + menusWidth + “nlogoWidth=” + logoWidth + “nnewWidth=” + newWidth + “nstickyWidth=” + stickyWidth + “nrandomWidth=” + randomWidth + “ncontrolsWidth=” + controlsWidth + “nbarWidth=” + barWidth + “nextraWidth=” + extraWidth + “nlimitWidth=” + limitWidth);

//mega menu alone passes limit

if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(“#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

//standard menu alone passes limit

if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

}

//both menus together pass limit

if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {

//first reduce standard menu

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit

if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

}

}

}

function resizeContentsMenu() {

//bookmark positioning

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).length > 0) {

var menuOffset = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).offset().top – topOffset;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).width() – 2;

var btnWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons’).width();

var lblWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper’).width();

var wrapperWidth = jQuery(‘#main-content’).width() – 2;

var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;

if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).addClass(‘vertical’);

}

if (!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).addClass(‘fixed’).width(newWidth);

} else {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).removeClass(‘fixed’).removeAttr(‘style’);

}

//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

if(!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop().fadeIn(100);

}

}

}

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

var newOffset = 68;

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy(‘refresh’); // Refresh the scrollspy.

}

}

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread

function disqusContentsMenu() {

if (jQuery(“#disqus_thread”).length > 0){

jQuery(“#comments-anchor-wrapper a”).attr(“href”, “#disqus_thread”);

}

}

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(window).bind(‘scroll’,function () {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);

clearTimeout(timer);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

/**

* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.

* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,

* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event

*/

function scroll_if_anchor(href) {

href = typeof(href) == “string” ? href : jQuery(this).attr(“href”);

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels

if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass(‘no-scroll’)) {

var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

fromTop = fromTop – 51;

}

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)

// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174

if(href.indexOf(“#”) == 0) {

var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily

// jump to the wrong position (IE =3) {

jQuery(“#searchformtop”).submit();

} else {

alert(“Search term must be at least 3 characters in length”);

}

}

});

//email subscribe form submission

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe button”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe”).submit();

});

//show login form

jQuery(“#sticky-login”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-register’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//show register form

jQuery(“#sticky-register”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-login’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//submit button hover effects

jQuery(“.sticky-submit”).hover(function() {

jQuery(this).toggleClass(“active”);

});

//login form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form #user_pass”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-login-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

});

//register form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form #user_email”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-register-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

});

//hide check password message

jQuery(“.check-password”).click(function() {

jQuery(this).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

});

//scroll all #top elements to top

jQuery(“a[href=”#top”]”).click(function() {

jQuery(“html, body”).animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, “slow”);

return false;

});

//image darkening

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

});

//reaction mouseovers

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.reaction.clickable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘active’);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.reaction’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘active’);

});

// user rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating

jQuery( “#respond .form-selector” ).on( “slidestop”, function( event, ui ) {

var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr(“id”);

var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html();

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .theme-icon-check’).delay(100).fadeIn(100);

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .hidden-rating-value’).val(rating);

});

//pinterest

if(jQuery(‘#pinterest-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d){

var f = d.getElementsByTagName(‘SCRIPT’)[0], p = d.createElement(‘SCRIPT’);

p.type=”text/javascript”;

p.async = true;

p.src=”https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js”;

f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);

}(document));

}

//facebook

if(jQuery(‘#facebook-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];

if (d.getElementById(id)) return;

js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;

js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0″;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);

}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

}

//WINDOW.LOAD

jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr

if(jQuery(‘#flickr-social-tab’).length > 0) {

jQuery(‘.flickr’).jflickrfeed({

limit: 9,

qstrings: {

id: ”

},

itemTemplate: ‘

‘+

” +

‘ ‘ +

” +

‘

‘

}, function(data) {

});

}

//tabs – these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab

jQuery(‘.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘#footer .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘.share-wrapper’).show();

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div

//causing google adsense to reload

jQuery(‘.it-ad’).animate({opacity: ‘1’}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...