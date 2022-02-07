Platinum Games CEO Atsushi Inaba believes that it is necessary to adapt to the upcoming changes in the market.

Although 2022 is full of great games, we can safely say that Bayonetta 3 is one of the titles that the gaming community is most looking forward to. Platinum Games has not stopped working on the next adventure of the Shadow Witchalthough from the developer they are very clear about their steps regarding the creation of more video games and they intend to create deliveries different and more enjoyable.

I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed for a longer period of time.Atsushi InabaThis is explained by the current CEO of Platinum Games, Atsushi Inaba, who has released this position just a few days ago. In an interview given to Famitsufrom which VGC has been echoed, the manager clarifies the developer’s vision by mentioning Project GG, the next adventure of Hideki Kamiya: “Project GG is still testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when we talk about the production of future games, we want to focus on creating games that are different than in the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed for a longer period of time“.

We would like to treasure and create small but brilliantly thought out gamesAtsushi InabaThe CEO continued his answer clarifying some details of this line of thought: “Of course, we would like to treasure and create small but brilliantly thought out games like Sol Cresta, and games where you can enjoy the process of completing the game by going through unique and well designed levels like Bayonetta.” From Inaba’s perspective, one thing doesn’t take away from the other, and that’s why they’ll keep those games small and well-designed while adapting to what the community asks for.

“However, the projects we are trying to create for the future will be different in structure. Considering the market changes for the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary that we do this”, explains the CEO. A little later in the interview, Inaba reiterates his intention to help in the evolution of the company and expresses that “I want to take Platinum Games in a direction that is pure and unadulterated, and never look back. I think that’s my role now.”

Beyond these statements, Inaba has dropped that Hideki Kamiya’s project could be a live service game, although it has not given a 100% official confirmation. And it is that this title still dances between a lot of mystery, although we already know that it will be a “small and fun” installment and its first teaser predicts a great adventure for the players.