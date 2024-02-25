«I can also recognize a fascist without truncheon». It is one of the signs that the students carried in front of the Opera House, 300 meters from the entrance to the Ministry of the Interior, where the student demonstration is underway after the events in Pisa, Florence and Catania. Super-protected building, with dozens of agents deployed and at least 6 armored vehicles, but all at a safe distance from the demonstrators.

Rome, students under Il Viminale ask for Piantedosi's “resignation”.



Pisa clashes, Salvini: “Mattarella? I won't comment. Anyone who touches a policeman or carabiniere is a criminal”





Hundreds of people took up the appeal of the young people for an evening of protest and solidarity after the events in Pisa, Florence and Catania. «Against your truncheons. Please resign”, reads the largest banner. But the Minister of the Interior is, inevitably, the main objective of the protest: «But do you think what happened was normal? He must leave immediately”, the students shout from the microphone. And the “resignation, resignation” chorus starts, who knows if it will reach the windows of the Interior Ministry.

[[(Video) Roma, gli studenti puntano verso il Viminale: alta tensione e spinte con gli agenti]]

Roberto Vecchioni and the tears for the truncheon beatings of the students of Pisa: “These are things that must not happen”





In the square flags of Palestine, of the Anpi, but also of the young democrats of the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement. There are Nicola Zingaretti and Arturo Scotto, with Stefano Patuanelli and Riccardo Ricciardi, then Giuseppe Conte also arrives. “We are not protesting against the police, but there is little tolerance for political dissent on the part of a government that has established a repressive climate, even with regulatory initiatives,” says the M5s president. And he points out: «We asked the Minister of the Interior for urgent information but I wouldn't want to offload what is a collective responsibility of the government, this repressive climate, onto the individual. And the statements of majority representatives confirm this». His words are drowned out by the boys' shout: “We are all anti-fascists.” The agents observe motionless, from a distance.