The students of a school in Seville have been living with 50 bags of garbage at the door for two weeks

Since the return from the Christmas holidays, the students of the CEIP Huerta de Santa Marina Every day he stumbles across about 50 garbage bags piled up at the access door to the Kindergarten and Primary playground. The bags piled up at the entrance contain dry leaves that have been “macerating for two weeks.” Due to the passage of time and rain, they are beginning to break and spill their contents, as the president of the AMPA, Isabel González, conveys to this medium, reflecting the discomfort of the families of this school located in the Casco Antiguo district of Seville.

The Seville City Council will invest almost 19 million euros in reforming public schools in 2025

The management of the Huerta de Santa Marina has requested the City Council to withdraw it in writing on two occasions, but “the fifty bags are still there” since last January 7, the day before the boys and girls joined school after the Christmas. “The parents don’t stop asking, since, since it rained, the leaves are decomposing and the bags are breaking,” says the family representative.

Municipal sources consulted by this newspaper explain that the delay in collecting the bags is due to the coordination between the cleaning workers and the vats necessary for their removal, which are managed by a private company. According to details, the vats rotate through the city’s 106 public schools, collecting the waste that was removed during the holiday period, taking advantage of the fact that the center was empty.

The problem is not limited to the CEIP Huerta de Santa Marina, but affects other educational centers in Seville and will be resolved gradually, as indicated by the same sources. “We are organizing with all the centers and our workers the removal of bags in an orderly manner,” they say from the City Council, adding that the vat is expected to arrive at the school in the Old Town in the coming days. Meanwhile, the waste remains crowded between the Infant and Primary playgrounds, next to the door through which children access extracurricular activities.





Schools or landfills?

This episode of garbage accumulation is not an isolated case in the public schools of Seville. In recent months, the lack of cleaning has caused similar incidents in other centers, such as the CEIP Maestro José Fuentes, where families – desperate due to the dirt accumulated in the classrooms – stood with mops at the school door to demand solutions to the shortage of cleaning staff.

This same lack affects the Huerta de Santa Marina, as reported by the school’s own management: “Our center has four cleaners on staff and now we have three, at other times only two and thus the cleaning of one cannot be sustained. school with 500 students daily.”

Like other families such as those from CEIP San Pablo (which Last year they got “to work” Seeing that the weeds were growing uncontrolled in the center and the City Council technicians did not come to clear the brush), those from the Huerta de Santa Marina have considered “lending a hand” and removing the bags by their own means. However, they have scrapped this idea due to the “volume” of the bags.

Families from Seville fight with mops in a school due to the lack of cleanliness: “The children are disgusted by it”



The delay in collecting the waste accumulated after Christmas has caused discomfort among families and the educational community, who consider it unacceptable that hundreds of children have to live with dozens of bags of garbage every day. Although the City Council assures that they will be removed “in the next few days,” the accumulation of bags continues to interfere with the daily life of the school and generate concern among parents about the health and safety conditions it entails for minors.