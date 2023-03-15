Alexander Zhadan, a student of the Russian State University for the Humanities (RGGU), who wrote his final work using a neural network, received a diploma of higher education. The university management decided not to punish the student. On Tuesday, March 14, he told Izvestia.

A senior student prepared a paper in a day using Chat GPT and defended it, getting a “three”. The teachers did not notice the “hand” of artificial intelligence, and the thesis was checked for plagiarism, and was recognized as unique by 82%.

Alexander was invited to the State Duma on March 14 for a round table on information policy to discuss Chat GPT. The graduate posted the invitation on his Twitter profile.

“We invite you to take part in the round table of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications on the topic “Prospects and risks of using modern technologies with artificial intelligence in the education system,” the invitation says.

At the event, they want to discuss how the educational process will change with the use of neural networks in it.

“In the course of the conversation, it became clear that there are no rules in education for the use of neural networks. In mid-March there will be a discussion on this matter, they invited me to participate,” Zhadan said.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI. He knows how to conduct a conversation, give answers to questions asked, as well as edit, create computer code and even poems and songs.

On February 3, Izvestia technology columnist Ivan Chernousov revealed a feature of the sensational ChatGPT neural network. According to him, ChatGPT is a neural network that analyzes a user’s request and gives the most relevant response. This development poses a danger to the business of not only all search engines, but also voice assistants.

On the eve of the American chat bot based on artificial intelligence ChatGPT became the world record for the growth in the number of downloads. In two months, the number of ChatGPT users reached 100 million. About 13 million people use ChatGPT daily.