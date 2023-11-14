DAKAR, Senegal — As a teenager, Rokhaya Diagne played online computer games for hours, day after day.

“My mom said, ‘This is an addiction,’” Diagne said. “She said that if she didn’t stop doing it, she would send me to the hospital to see a psychiatrist.”

His mother’s interventions worked. While Diagne’s passion for computers has intensified, he has redirected his energies to more laudable goals — such as employing artificial intelligence to help the world eradicate malaria by 2030, a project his health startup is focused on. .

Video games “taught me a lot of things,” said Diagne, 25, a Senegalese computer science student who lives in Dakar, the capital. “They gave me problem-solving skills. I don’t regret playing them,” she added.

Diagne, a fast talker who wears jeans and a hijab, founded a startup, Afyasense, for her AI disease detection projects.

Diagne wants to use AI to improve health outcomes in Senegal, a decision she made after a series of childhood illnesses landed her in Dakar hospitals, which were struggling to provide quality care. “I know the mistakes that are unfortunately made,” she said.

Diagne’s malaria project recently won an award at an AI conference in Ghana and a national award in Senegal for social entrepreneurship, as well as $8,000 in funding.

Diagne enrolled at the École Supérieure Polytechnique in Dakar to study biology and completed an internship at the Dakar Main Hospital. But days of reviewing her lab samples helped her realize that kind of work wasn’t for her.

“I wanted a lot more challenges than fearing the bacteria in my body,” he said.

He later enrolled at the American University of Science and Technology in Dakar, founded in 2017 and which offered studies in computer science.

Diagne, now a senior, learned that global health officials have been working to eradicate malaria before the end of the decade. One of Senegal’s biggest health problems is the lack of rapid and reliable malaria testing in rural areas.

Diagne remembered her boredom in the hospital laboratory, examining sample after sample. That repetitive act seemed perfect for AI to address.

A lab operator gave her a set of cellular data that she fed into a deep learning tool, training it to detect positive cases. Users will connect microscopes to a laptop loaded with their AI program, including 3D-printed microscopes that are inexpensive and small enough to be used in rural areas.

As her anti-malaria project nears commercialization, Diagne knows what she wants to pursue next: using AI to detect cancer cells.

This month he will travel to Switzerland to participate in an innovator training program and get more help for his malaria project. And she will help those who come behind.

“A lot of people contact me and say, ‘How did you do this, how did you do that?’” he said. “I can show you the way.”

By: DIONNE SEARCEY