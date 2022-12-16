A Cambridge University doctoral student has solved a Sanskrit grammatical problem that has challenged scholars since the fifth century B.C. c.

Rishi Rajpopat, 27, has deciphered a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient Sanskrit language who lived some 2,500 years ago.

Sanskrit is only spoken in India by about 25,000 people out of a population of more than a billion, the university explained.

Rajpopat said he had “a eureka moment in Cambridge” after spending nine months “getting nowhere”.

“I closed the books for a month and dedicated myself to enjoying the summer: swimming, biking, cooking, praying and meditating,” he said.

“Then I reluctantly went back to work, and within minutes, as I was turning the pages, these patterns started to emerge and it all started to make sense.”

He said he “spent hours in the library, even at night,” but it still took him another two and a half years to work on the problem.

an ancient language

Sanskrit, though not widely spoken, is the sacred language of Hinduism and has been used in Indian science, philosophy, poetry, and other publications throughout the centuries.

Panini’s grammar, known as Astadhyayi, was based on a system that worked like an algorithm to convert the base and suffix of a word into grammatically correct words and sentences.

However, two or more of Panini’s rules often apply simultaneously and this has led to conflicts.

Panini taught a “meta-rule” that scholars traditionally interpret to mean “in case of conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the serial order of the grammar wins.”

However, this often led to grammatically incorrect results.

Rajpopat rejected the traditional interpretation of the meta-rule. Instead, he argued that Panini meant that among the rules applicable to the left and right sides of a word, respectively, Panini wanted us to choose the rule applicable to the right side.

Using this interpretation, he found that Panini’s “language machine” produced grammatically correct words with almost no exceptions.

“I hope this discovery gives Indian students confidence, pride and hope that they, too, can achieve great things,” Rajpopat said.

According to his supervisor at Cambridge, Sanskrit professor Vincenzo Vergiani, Rajpopat “has found an extraordinarily elegant solution to a problem that has perplexed scholars for centuries.

“This discovery will revolutionize the study of Sanskrit at a time when interest in the language is on the rise.”

Now, archaeologists are using artificial intelligence to clarify the distribution patterns of the geoglyphs and thus contribute to their conservation.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.