A British teenager was isolated from classmates on the first day after the cancellation of the self-isolation regime introduced during the coronavirus pandemic due to a new hairstyle. Reported by the Mirror.

After a year of quarantine, staff at Exmouth Community College in Devon have banned 13-year-old Lealan Hague from leaving the classroom and chatting with friends. The teachers considered the boy’s haircut to be extremely short and decided that other students should not look at him like that.

As the schoolboy told his parents, he was not allowed to go to recess or to the toilet until the other children returned to their offices. According to the decision of the school leadership, Hag was to study separately from his class for ten days, while his hair would grow back.

It is known that the mother of the child did the haircut at a time when all hairdressing countries were closed. The woman noted that the blade of the scissors was dull, and for this reason she accidentally cut too much hair. “I thought the school would be more lenient given the current circumstances,” complained Haga’s mother.

In response, the director of the educational institution, Andrew Davis (Andrew Davis) recalled that the school has set clear standards for the appearance and uniform of students. “In this case, it was an extreme haircut, so we provided an alternative training option,” he insisted. Ultimately, however, the teen’s parents managed to convince Davis to let him practice as usual after one week.

In March, another school refused to let the child into class because of his hairstyle. It was reported that Jacob Lee-Stokes was in quarantine at home for two months and experimented with his hair color. Soon after, he decided to regain his natural red color, but he was unable to achieve an even coloration. According to the student’s mother, the school advised her son to completely shave off his hair.