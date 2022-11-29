Student Annie McElvin stayed with the appearance of Frodo Baggins after going to the hairdresser

Environmental student Annie McElvin from New Zealand wanted to cut her bangs and stayed with the appearance of Frodo Baggins. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

At the beginning of the video, the girl showed how she looked before going to the hairdresser. So, she appeared before the camera, sitting in a car with her shoulder-length loose curls. Then the user showed the result of the hairdresser’s work, posing on the street with a bob and bangs in the form of small curls. Subsequently, because of the new appearance, McElvin compared herself to the character from the film “The Lord of the Rings” – the hobbit Frodo Baggins, played by actor Elijah Wood.

“I just thought it would be fun to have bangs and ended up looking like Frodo Baggins. I didn’t ask for this resemblance, but I won’t get upset about what happened. I’m a big fan of The Lord of the Rings. Maybe Elijah will see that I look just like him, ”said the user, adding that she would like to meet the artist.

Previously, blogger Angelina Doe cut her own hair and praised the result with the words “this is trash.” On the posted frames, the girl showed uneven, torn strands falling on her back.