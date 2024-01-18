In an effort to support undocumented immigrant students, TheDream.US offers two scholarships that provide significant educational opportunities. With application deadlines approaching, these scholarships seek to pave the way to higher education for those who face obstacles due to their immigration status.

The National Scholarship, open to students eligible for in-state tuition at more than eighty partner universities, it is a unique opportunity. This scholarship, available to both students with and without DACA or TPS, aims to support those who arrived in the United States before November 16, 2018, as stated on the initiative's official website.

One of the highlights of the National Scholarship is its flexibility. Covers up to US$16,500 for an associate's degree and US$33,000 for a bachelor's degree. This scholarship can be the gateway to higher education regardless of immigration status.

Opportunity Scholarship: overcoming obstacles to access university

The Opportunity Scholarship is specifically designed for students facing restrictions in obtaining state registration in their states of residence. Open to students with or without DACA or TPSthis scholarship seeks to eliminate financial barriers and allow access to higher education.

This can be requested at universities in the following states:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

This scholarship provides hope for those living in “lockdown” states, covering up to US$80,000 for tuition, fees, on-campus housing and meals for a bachelor's degree.

Both scholarships offer coverage for tuition and fees, with the Opportunity Scholarship expanding its support to on-campus housing and meals. Additionally, both are renewable, providing continuity of financial support for those who maintain outstanding academic performance and meet eligibility criteria.

To make the application process easier, TheDream.US provides additional resources, including a step-by-step guide, a list of partner universities, and frequently asked questions. With specific deadlines for each scholarship, it is crucial for interested students to check out these resources and ensure they meet the requirements.