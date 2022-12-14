Student Ellie Mae began to earn millions of rubles a month by selling candid photos

Ellie Mae, a student from Manchester, UK, started selling candid photos and became a millionaire. The relevant information is provided Daily Star.

It is known that the girl trained as a veterinary nurse at the University of Manchester and had excellent grades. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic and rising cost of living, she decided to create erotic content for OnlyFans sister platform Fanvue. According to the 20-year-old British woman, over time, her earnings began to amount to 170 thousand pounds per month (about 13 million rubles).

“I love doing this stuff and being creative, it’s really fun. But I work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, because messages from users come in all the time. People also pay to talk to you, so you have to be there, ”explained the interlocutor of the publication. At the same time, Mei noted that from time to time others criticize her because of her chosen field of activity. However, she stressed that she has enlisted the support of friends and relatives who are happy with her success.

