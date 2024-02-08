After weeks of negotiations, NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt announced that he no longer likes the formation – to which other parties reacted with surprise. Head of the political editorial team, Pim van den Dool, analyzes what happened and what this means for the further formation of a cabinet.
- Guest:
- Pim van den Dool
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma & Ignace Schoot
- Edit:
- Bass van Win
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
#stuck #formation
