Although Elon Musk clarified that he will continue to finance the satellite Internet network for Ukraine, his announcement a few days ago that his company Starlink would stop providing the service caused an alert in capital letters in the kyiv authorities and their Western allies.

In the XXI century, not only the military capacity of the armies has demonstrated its usefulness to prevail over armed conflicts. The use of technology and the sending of information in real time has been key during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was even recognized by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The Ukrainian government managed to protect its data from Russian cyberattacks and used applications that allowed the army to be informed in real time of the movements of Russian forcesSchmidt explained a few weeks ago during an online conference after returning from Ukraine.

Real-time information has been key for the Ukrainian Army.

“From the little data I gathered, I can say that the Ukrainian tech sector really contributed” to the fight, he said.

The battle for control of the internet in Ukraine shows how both sides see online access as a critical weapon in a 21st century war

Hence, Musk’s announcement caused an alert, and that is why the US military announced that it was in contact with Starlink to finance the project.

Starlink is a constellation of more than 3,000 small satellites located in low Earth orbit, and has been vital for Ukraine’s communications in its fight against the Russian invasion of its territory.

SpaceX has donated some 25,000 land terminals to Ukraineaccording to an updated figure provided by Musk last week.

The company, the billionaire noted, has already cost the company $80 million and the bill is expected to reach $100 million by the end of the year, he said.

View of the Starlink satellites.

The challenges on the ground

But it is not only about the satellite connection to the network. Also, on the ground, engineers and technicians have to take risks to maintain the connection infrastructure in the country.

Elon Musk, owner of Starlink. Photo: Carina Johansen. EFE

A recent article in the prestigious magazine ‘Time’ gives details of how these workers go out to repair the infrastructure that is usually damaged by the bombings and attacks exchanged by both armies.

“Wearing bulletproof vests and helmets amid ongoing bombardment, often escorted by Ukrainian troops to avoid landmines, these workers barely wait to see the last of the retreating Russian soldiers before getting to work repairing the stations. damaged base and fiber optic cables that have left hundreds of towns and villages without news of their families and the outside world”, according to ‘Time’ in its most recent chronicle.

Intelligence reports have shown that information provided by kyiv’s Western allies has been vital in locating Russian troops in real time.

In fact, according to the local agency ‘Ukrinform’ this Thursday, it collects a detailed report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army in which warn that Russian authorities are interfering with mobile phone and internet signals in some occupied settlements to hide the movement of military equipment and troops.

“The battle for control of the Internet in Ukraine shows how both sides see online access as a critical weapon in a 21st century war. The constant stream of videos and photos from Ukraine has been a critical component of the war effort, giving the world a front row seat to the invasion.”, limits ‘Time’.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME