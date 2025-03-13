There is only one Lamine Yamal on the grass but there are many in the neighborhoods, in Catalonia, in the world. Thousands. Millions. The two phrases are true. The Barcelona footballer, winner of the Kopa Trophy, eighth in the Golden Ball and Champion of the Eurocup, already has the first documentary that tells his story. With 17 years. This Wednesday, at the Mataró Monumental Theater, 13 minutes walk from Rocafonda, the preview was made. But it is not a football documentary. Not only. It is a report on struggle, origins, inequalities and future.

In fact, two goals from Barça’s jewel come out, which has scored in his early race to Real Madrid: one in the Bernabéu and another in the Super Cup final. Instead, Revolved 304co -directed by Xavier Torres, Santi Padró and Jesús Muñoz and who will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 18 on TV3, gives voice to singer Yolanda Sey, actress Tamara Ndongo, the professor of Catalan Amine Toumi and the humorist and creator of content Wiz problem next to the international end. The five, children of migrated people who arrived from Africa, tell the difficulties of breaking through stigma in today’s society.

We must fight so that in the future we all really be the same “

Lamine YamalBarcelona soccer players





“I am a mixture of cultures and that is why my game is not similar to that of others. I like it, ”explains Lamine Yamal, formed in the Masia. “My personality and being daring comes to me from Morocco,” reveals about the inheritance of his father’s country. “From Equatorial Guinea, I have that I am fun,” is defined by the mother. So when he plays with Spain, he looks in the boots the flags of those countries that make him special.

TVBOY MURAL WITH LAMINE YAMAL OF PROTAGER 3cat

“I once made a pipe to Lamine Yamal,” Wiz Discover Problem. He also grew up in Mataró but in the neighborhood of Cerdanyola, postal district 303. “He played in the park, it’s true. I was 20 years old and he, nine, ”exclaims the humorist. And the auditorium, with 500 armchairs full, laughs. “The 304 of Lamine Yamal is a worldwide movement because what happens in a neighborhood now happens in all,” he says to thank the footballer that pride that has made him a symbol.

We must normalize that a Mohamed is the same as an Arnau “

Amine TumiCatalan Language and Literature Professor





“I arrived in Sabadell, to the Can Puiggener neighborhood,” explains Toumi, who teaches Catalan language and literature. “You have to normalize that a Mohamed is the same as an Arnau,” he asks. But at the same time he knows that “we are far from seeing a mayor of Sabadell of Moroccan origin.”



The protagonists with Lamine Yamal of the documentary ‘revolved 304’ in the preview 3cat

Ndongo moved six years to Margarida Ferrer. “We want to feel as one more,” he wants. The Secunda Sey, who settled with his parents at Els Hostalets of Balenyà. “We must give opportunities to the people of the Global South. We have assumed that we live in a macho society but it is difficult for us to say that we are a racist society. It is not bad people to recognize it. ”

We have assumed that we live in a macho society but it is difficult for us to say that we are a racist society. It is not bad people to recognize it “

Yolanda SeySinger and actress





To the four, they make them heard the racist insults that gave the footballer in the Bernabéu. And his uncomfortable eyes and smiles cannot hide the penalty and rage they feel. “You have to fight so that in the future we all be the same,” Lamine Yamal launched in an recorded message in which he apologized. “You were a revolution 304,” he encourages. Unstoppable.