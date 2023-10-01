HARAR, Ethiopia — On any given day, Misra Yusuf could vaccinate a child against polio, inject a woman with a long-acting contraceptive, test a man for tuberculosis, hang a mosquito net to protect a family from malaria and help dig a latrine. He has administered about 10,000 coronavirus vaccines in eastern Ethiopia.

He works much more than the 40 hours per week required by his contract. The Ethiopian government pays him the equivalent of $90 a month.

“The pay is daunting,” he said. “But I keep going because I value the work.”

Yusuf is one of more than 3 million community health workers worldwide and is one of a small minority who receive any payment. Eighty-six percent of these workers in Africa are unpaid.

But now, fueled by frustrations that emerged during the Covid pandemic and connected by digital technologies that have reached even remote areas, community health workers are organizing to fight for fair compensation. The movement spreads throughout developing countries.

The pressure is starting to pay off. In Kenya, 100,000 community health workers recently began receiving stipends — $25 a month, paid by the government — as a newly formalized group of health promoters. The victory came after a campaign, coordinated on WhatsApp, in which women posted photos on social media of themselves doing their work and used an app to learn strategies for lobbying politicians.

Margaret Odera, who formed the first WhatsApp group, said she was rejoicing in its success in helping pregnant women in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, protect their babies from HIV. But she was tired of a decade of hearing “only God can thank you” for the work.

For more than one billion people in low-income countries, community health workers provide the main, and sometimes the only, medical care they receive. Health and aid organizations rely on workers to run programs that often have multimillion-dollar budgets. However, little or none of these budgets is allocated to these workers.

Only 34 of the 193 United Nations member countries have formalized the role of community health workers with training, accreditation and minimum salaries.

The proliferation of smartphones and free messaging services like WhatsApp has made it easier to organize. After health workers in Pakistan won a battle to be paid, their counterparts in Nepal who watched that fight began campaigning for wages, said Rajendra Acharya of the union organization Uni Global, which helped organize the Pakistani workers. .

Health ministries often say they can’t afford to pay community health workers, said Roopa Dhatt, executive director of the Women in Global Health think tank. Resistance also comes from religious and political leaders with traditional views on the role of women and who are reluctant to pay them for their work.

The victories can also have a downside for women: When wages improve, men tend to enter those jobs. Liberia had an almost exclusively female network of volunteer health assistants. In 2016, the country began a program to train and remunerate these workers — and soon more than 80 percent of the new jobs were held by men.

Yusuf said she and her colleagues took advantage of every meeting with local officials in Ethiopia to complain about their salaries.

“Nothing has changed yet,” he said. “But it has to change.”

By: Stephanie Nolen