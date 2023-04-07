In the context of preserving its influence in the electronic chip industry, South Korea announced a few days ago, through its President Yoon Sook, entering the confrontation arena in this industry, by pumping investments worth $ 230 billion to establish a huge complex for the electronic chip industry in the capital, Seoul, with great support from the company. Samsung.

Korea also announced that it will revise the Industrial Technology Protection Act, with the aim of protecting its intellectual property.

The amount that South Korea decided to invest in developing the electronic chip industry equals the amount that America allocated to regain control of this industry and attract producers to its lands, which indicates that Seoul, which is America’s historical ally, decided to participate in the global struggle to control the electronic chip industry, as a party. And not as an ally of America, because of the practices undertaken by the latter.

Seoul proves its position in the chip industry

The writer on technology affairs, Alan Al-Qarih, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that South Korea, through this step, is seeking to establish its role in the electronic chip industry, in light of America’s endeavor, under the title of fighting China, to pull the rug of the electronic chip industry, from Under the feet of all competitors and even its allies.

Al-Karih adds that this American approach was confirmed when Washington asked companies, which wanted to benefit from the $39 billion that was allocated to support the chip industry in the United States, to sign an agreement preventing them from developing their production capacity in the chip industry in a number of countries for a period of time. 10 years, and required these companies not to participate in any research that includes sensitive technology or product information with a foreign entity, in addition to a clause requiring companies that benefited from American support to share some of their unexpected excess profits with the US government, indicating that these restrictions indicate Clearly America’s desire to have the keys to the electronic chip industry in her hand only.

Washington’s terms worry the South Koreans

According to Al-Qarah, the problem lies in the fact that many Korean companies, such as Samsung, are making huge investments to develop the electronic chip industry in the United States, and therefore the difficult conditions set by Washington, such as the clause “preventing the development of chip production capabilities in other countries,” worry South Korean manufacturers who want to Work in America.

He added that if they agree to these conditions, they will contribute to undermining their country’s capabilities in this industry in favor of America, and this matter will not be accepted by the South Korean authorities despite its good relationship with America, and from here it can be understood why Seoul decided to develop its own industry of chips.

He pointed out that this decision came after the wave of anger that swept Korea at the beginning of 2023 due to Washington’s protectionist actions, as companies and the media at the time considered that what America was doing was a “betrayal of the spirit of the alliance between the two countries” and called on the government to take measures to support the local industry.

Washington needs Seoul, not the other way around

Al-Qarih adds that South Korea, in the current situation, is stronger than America in the manufacture of electronic chips, as it ranks second in the list of countries producing electronic chips after Taiwan, through its control of a share of 15 percent of global production, while America ranks third with a share of electronic chips. Just over 10 percent.

“Hence, it can be understood that Washington is the one who needs Seoul and not the other way around. Therefore, the American conditions for settling this industry on its territory, and depriving others of the progress it will achieve is unacceptable for Korea,” Al-Qarih said.

He also added that South Korea, through new investments in the electronic chip industry, wants to develop its balanced share in this industry, which it considers the nucleus of smart life in its various forms. Every smart product in the world needs a chip that powers it, from phones to nuclear weapons.

He pointed out that Seoul is based in its endeavor on Samsung, as well as on LG and other companies, as there are currently more than 70 factories in South Korea that produce semiconductors, which means that the country is starting from a strong point in its future project, and it will not allow For anyone and even its allies to make it retreat in an industry that is the basis of industrial progress in the whole world.

strategic influence in the future

For his part, technology analyst Hisham Al-Natour said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that the markets are currently witnessing a struggle in the field of manufacturing and producing electronic chips, and whoever controls this industry will have strategic influence in the future.

He pointed out that the Taiwanese chip industry is the largest and most dominant, something that South Korea was keen to confront, but it seems that Seoul is currently uncomfortable with the American move, which seeks, through the efforts made, to confront China to extend its control over all joints of this industry.

He added that South Korea’s pumping of $230 billion to develop the electronic chip industry is a tactic that will constitute one of the most important levers of the Korean economy over the coming decades. Through this step, which came under popular pressure, Korea will have delivered a message that it will not belong to anyone, and that it It will build its own entity with the support of the powerful technological companies present on its territory.

He said that the chip industry in Taiwan and South Korea is two or three generations ahead of other countries, so it is impossible for Seoul to abandon the idea of ​​expanding its semiconductor production for the benefit of one of its allies.