San Francisco (AFP) – Starting tomorrow, Monday, a California court will witness settling scores in the “clash of giants” between the video games company “Epic Games” and “Apple” for smartphones, after months of mutual accusations. The publisher of the game “Fortnite” hopes »Known for being able to change the status quo in the mobile economy.

“Epic Games” considers that “Apple” is misusing its dominant position vis-à-vis iPhone and iPad users through its App Store, which is an unavoidable platform for downloading applications for mobile devices.

Currently, Apple plays the role of opponent and arbiter at the same time, as it sets rules for entering this market of at least one billion people, and sets its commission on downloads, in addition to offering its own applications.

Competitors and consumers have been hit

“Epic Games” noted in a list it submitted to the court in early April that “Apple”: has built, through technical and contractual means, the “iOS” system in a way that restricts the distribution of applications, excludes its competitors, and harms competition and consumers. “

As for the defense agents of “Apple”, they considered in their list that “Epic” seeks to portray “Apple” as “evil” in order to revive interest in “Fortnite”, which is declining.

It is expected that Epic President Tim Sweeney and Apple President Tim Cook will personally participate in the court in Oakland, near San Francisco, which is closely watched – but via the Internet – from the whole sector, and on a larger scale as well.

The future of the technology sector

“It’s not just a matter of knowing whether” Epic “or” Apple “will earn a few million extra dollars, said Tejas Narcania, a law professor at the University of Berkeley.

He explained that the trial “will revolve around the future of the technology sector and to what extent can companies such as” Apple “,” Amazon “and” Google “control the value chain, from production to distribution? Should it be more open? And what is the number of competitors required?” .

Fairness of applications

And Epic is not alone in this battle. In the fall, it allied with dozens of companies, including the music streaming platforms Deezer and Spotify, under the slogan “Alliance for App Justice.”

A number of US regulators specializing in antitrust are investigating Apple’s practices.

On Friday, the European Union accused Apple of “exploiting its dominant position” in the online music market following a complaint from Spotify, and considered that the giant American group had “distorted the principle of competition” to exclude its competitors, by “deducting high commissions” from which its own applications are exempt.

The criticism centers on the “Apple tax”, as its critics call it.

The group imposes a commission of between 15 and 30 percent on the sale of applications through the “App Store” and on purchases of digital goods and services within these applications.

Innovation financing

“They are fighting over who gets money from the Epic games,” said independent analyst Rob Enderle.

“I think that Apple is making a mistake when we look at the matter from the angle of what is good for the sector. What is needed is innovation financing, not distribution,” he added.

And last August, Epic witnessed the exclusion of its famous “Fortnite” game from the “Apple” App Store for attempting to circumvent the payment system in the “iOS” system. Soon the studio took legal action against Apple and its “tyrannical” taxes.

For an unlimited period

Judge Yvonne Rogers agreed to exclude the application from the “App Store” because of a breach of the contract, but she prevented “Apple” from excluding the publishing company from its programs for third-party developers.

The Cupertino Group has stressed for years that its commission is used to ensure the proper functioning of the platform, especially in terms of security. It considers the success of its app store to benefit users and developers alike.

The groups’ attorneys indicated that Epic Games generated more than $ 700 million in revenue from IOS customers during the two years during which the Fortnite game was available on the App Store thanks to Apple customers.

On Android (Google’s largely dominant smartphone system), the store works similarly, with one major difference, which is allowing other download platforms.

Tejas Narcania believes that Apple is right to protect its users and the confidentiality of their data. But if she has confidence in her system, she should never be afraid of competition from an alternate store.

Epic will have to prove that Apple’s practices are harmful to consumers, so it will mention that some publishers, like them, raise their prices on the iPhone to compensate for the commission.

It will also seek to refute the security argument that Apple is focusing on, through the use of statements from former employees who have confirmed that the anti-fraud systems through the App Store are insufficient.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks. But with appeals and remedies, they could go on for years, but the arguments of both groups will affect the mobile app economy long before the winner of the lawsuit is determined.