Juanjo Segado suffers from spina bifida and receives 81 euros per month for his degree of dependency, an amount that he considers “totally insufficient”
Juanjo Segado suffers from spina bifida, a congenital disease that makes crutches an extension of his body. “I have mobility problems, especially in my back and legs, because my spine did not form well.” Since 2018, this 45-year-old psychologist has received dependency aid of 81 euros per month that he co
#struggle #dependent #doesnt #give
Leave a Reply