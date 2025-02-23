The struggle for public education will rearma in Madrid: “The cuts are unbearable”

To the shout of “educational quality or indefinite strike”, thousands of people have demanded this morning through the center of the capital greater financing for Madrid public education. Convened by more than 20 organizations among which are unions, university assemblies and various social groups, and organized from below and horizontally, the demonstration has had specific representatives and demands of all educational levels, from schools from 0 to 3 years to university students and FP.

As soon as a few minutes from 12:00 hours passed when the header has begun to take its first steps. After the banner, which prayed “we save public education. His privatization, our ruin ”, thousands of voices were disappointed at the confluence of Atocha with the Paseo del Prado in a flap of force in defense of public education in the Community of Madrid as it had not happened for years.

“We go to the streets because the cuts are unbearable, the infinance and the abuse that the administration gives to all educational levels,” said Almudena Raboso, spokesman for the march and member of the group of less teaching teachers.

Throughout the march, stickers have been observed with messages such as “the public university sinks”, “a counselor for 1000 students, UNESCO recommends 250 students”, “Your faculty falls apart”, “The school of your Children has no heating ”and others that stressed that without professionals such as physiotherapists, children’s educators and social integrators” there is no quality education. ”

Ayuso culminates with the University five years of policies against public education



Raboso has explained that the demonstration is the result of an awareness: “We have realized that this is something transversal to the entire public education system and responds to a kind of evil plan by the regional government to destroy public education” . From his point of view, something similar happens with the rest of public services, such as health, or with the situation of housing in the region.