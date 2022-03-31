The mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, asked Fabián Cázarez to resign as treasurer, to which he was initially going to grant it, but upon receiving the support of some aldermen, he refused to resign.

By Cázarez’s confession, there is a dispute with the mayor who, very proudly, came out with the fact that he has not requested his resignation and that he has no conflict with the treasurer. The bad thing for the mayor is that the people of Fortens believe Cázarez, who has become a hindrance to the handling of public resources.

Cázarez has a reputation for honesty and the problem he is in is because of that: he does not lend himself to twisting his responsibility in the care of public resources.

That is the perception that the fortenses have when the conflict between the mayor and the treasurer comes to the fore in public.

Many at the time considered that with Leyva things were going to change, but they sadly realize that they were not. She is the same or worse than with former PRI mayor Nubia Ramos, with whom she wants to heal.

Others are not surprised by what the mayor is doing because they already knew him. It does not change. For this reason, the Leyvista government lost its social base. No wonder the result of the plebiscite for trustees.