What began as a trip from New York to celebrate carnival with the family soon developed into a tireless fight against coronavirus. Amid her own dramas, doctor Marise Gomes has been around for a year now saving or burying patients defeated by covid in Brazil.

The night appears in the field hospital of Santo André, a municipality twenty kilometers from San Pablo. The parking lot of the sports center, used to receiving athletes and fans, fills up in the blink of an eye of ambulances packed with young and old struggling to breathe.

In what was once a basketball court, Marise and a group of doctors and nurses treat dozens of patients with a virus that has killed more than 320,000 people in Brazil.

The noise of the ventilators is often overpowered by a patient’s cough.

“Now our patients are rather young, without comorbidities, who respond poorly (to covid-19) and die, to our surprise,” says this 53-year-old doctor and surgeon, with tattoos and nose piercing.

The explosion of the pandemic found Marise in her homeland, which she has visited little since she settled in the United States fifteen years ago.

An Intensive Therapy unit in a Brasilia hospital, this Wednesday. Brazil faces the worst moment of the pandemic. Photo: AFP

A year of fighting the virus

He traveled to Brazil in February 2020 to enjoy the carnival season at a time when several countries were already seeing the magnitude of the tragedy. Her husband Jack, a 74-year-old American attorney, joined her a month later.

Marise could have enlisted in the fight against new pneumonia in New York, where she practices. But he chose to stay, heeding the hunches that told him that Brazil was “going to have a hard time”.

“I thought about going back, I got to warn him, but in a way it was 15 years that I didn’t see a patient in my country,” he says. “I thought it could be more useful here.”

He contacted faculty colleagues and in April began work at the Santo André field hospital, with 180 beds, near the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, where his family lives, in the industrial belt of the economic capital of the country.

A health worker cleans an ambulance in front of a hospital in Brasilia, this Wednesday. Photo: AP

The pandemic began to explode in the Latin American giant at the same time that President Jair Bolsonaro minimized the effects of the virus and opposed the distancing measures, claiming its negative economic effects.

The covid-19 soon knocked on the doors of the house of this slim blonde specialist. The virus took two of his uncles, while she, like thousands of doctors and nurses, worked full time to meet a demand that grew like foam.

“People said to me: ‘What are you doing here? Go back there!’ As if there were some perfect ‘there’,” he remembers.

The initial desire to be with his mother, his three brothers and his nephews was turning into a mirage. Her husband rented a house in a nearby coastal area and she juggled to avoid putting her mother at risk.

A large part of the hospitals in Brazil are overwhelmed by cases of coronavirus, like this one in Brasilia. Photo: AP

“It’s hard to go home and feel rejected for coming from a hospital,” she says. But the care prevented her from getting infected and now, already vaccinated, she breathes easier.

However, it is a relative tranquility. His eyes water and his voice cracks when he recalls the suicide of his sister, a 47-year-old health professional, in November. A depression that had dragged on for years won the bid.

“It is a lot of pain together, but at the same time I have seen so many people with pain greater than mine,” he says.

A line in front of a coronavirus vaccination center. in Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Little responsibility

Before ending a strenuous day, Marise regrets that “there is no change in behavior” of Brazilians, just over a year after the detection of the first case of covid-19 in the country.

In the streets, masks are not law, clandestine parties are recurrent and vaccination proceeds at a slow pace.

“The scans are terrible, of young people of 22, 23, 25 years old. It is scary. I am afraid, afraid for the population (…), because the patients do not understand the magnitude of what they are living and what they are going to have to live in the future, “he confesses.

The doctor hopes to return “shortly” to New York where she built her life. While that day arrives, together with doctors and nurses, he will continue to challenge the worst moment of the pandemic in his country, with hospitals on the brink of collapse and records of deaths.

“I am giving everything I have,” he says.

