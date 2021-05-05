An employment office in Madrid. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

The vast majority of reforms associated with the labor market sent to Brussels should be ready in 2021: collective bargaining, subcontracting, reduction to three types of contracts, regulation of structural ERTE, which will be financed with contributions from companies, workers and the Administration … Only part of the active employment policies remain for 2022, which has to do with changes in the employment law. Also next year will be addressed the merger of all welfare subsidies (subsidy, active insertion income …) into one.

One of the strengths of the labor reform envisaged by the Executive is in the regulation and financing of structural ERTEs. The document sent to Brussels points out little about the first part, except that it will take advantage of the experience of the last year with this extraordinary tool deployed to face the blow of the pandemic. More says about how they will be paid: a tripartite fund in which companies, workers and Administration will make their contributions. In the case of the first two, it points to the use of surplus revenue from unemployment insurance during boom times; the contribution from the State would come in the form of exemptions in contributions. The Executive also points out that for its initial deployment it would resort to credits from the European recovery fund.

More information

The other major reforms that are planned are that of collective bargaining, probably the one that has caused the most friction within the coalition government between PSOE and United We Can. The announcement to the European Executive Commission speaks of “modernization” modifying aspects such as “ultra-activity” or automatic extension of agreements that expire, the relationship between sectoral and company agreements or changes in working conditions.

The other great element is the reduction of temporality. For this purpose, the reduction of the types of contracts to three (permanent, temporary and training), more control of the Inspection in fraud, less excesses in the public sector and “establish a mechanism to eliminate the abuse of temporary contracts, isolated or concatenated, on the same worker or the same job position ”.

In addition, it is planned to review the bonuses or aid for hiring. It is almost a common place among labor market researchers to highlight their ineffectiveness when creating employment and even more so when they do not focus only on the groups that need it, to facilitate their insertion into the labor market. This item represents 25% of spending on active employment policies and “has not been able to solve the structural problems of the Spanish labor market, proving ineffective in achieving an impact that lasts over time.” The objective, following the recommendations of the examination carried out by the Tax Authority, is to reduce these incentives to set them only on disadvantaged groups and to simplify the requirements for beneficiary companies.

The Government also figures its investment plans with European funds for labor policies: 2,363 million. The largest item is for youth employment, 756 million, which will be spent between 2021 and 2023. This money will be associated with the development of various programs and a shock plan for youth employment.