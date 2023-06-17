Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces blew up a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a mined MT-LB

Russian servicemen of the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by remote detonation of a captured armored personnel carrier. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the commander of an engineering platoon with the call sign Barnaul, the military equipped the MT-LB armored personnel carrier with explosives. “The explosion was very serious, there were quite a lot of explosives – about 3.5 tons of TNT and 5 FAB-100 bombs,” he said. As a result, according to radio interception, the enemy suffered significant losses.

A similar case of armored firewall happened in February 2023. At that time, the Russian military also sent a “motorized league” loaded with demining cords and bombs to the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When the Ukrainians approached him, the car exploded. As a result, the loss of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 50 people.

“War of Drones”

The total share of the use of ground-based remote-controlled vehicles with explosives among all kamikaze vehicles remains small. The main role was taken by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Thus, the Lancet drone is in service with the Russian Armed Forces, which has proven its effectiveness in the NVO zone, hitting both armored vehicles and air defense systems.

The closest analogue of the “Lancet” is the American series of loitering projectiles Switchblade (“flip knife” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) manufactured by AeroVironment. This drone is capable of staying in the air for up to 40 minutes after launch and independently looking for a target. It is known that the Pentagon handed over to Ukraine a significant number of such UAVs.

Also, the Ukrainian military received British complexes with mini-drones PD-100 Black Hornet Nano (“Black Hornet”) worth 50 thousand dollars apiece. This is the smallest drone in the world. It can help to check as discreetly as possible what is behind the nearest obstacle, thereby quickly helping the soldiers of the ground forces or special forces.

In addition to the air ones, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also armed with kamikaze sea drones. In particular, three boats manufactured in the West attacked the Ivan Khurs ship guarding the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. As a result of the well-coordinated work of the crew, the attempt to damage the ship was unsuccessful – the fireships were destroyed on approach.

In shock drones saw the prospect

Given the effectiveness of the Lancet, Russia began to create other unmanned weapons. In particular, the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CCBR) has developed an all-weather FPV drone (first-person view, “first-person view”) “Ultimatum”, which has an increased payload capacity. Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the center, said that the product can work in the most difficult weather conditions, “even in such weather when birds are afraid to fly.” “This is very important, because the enemy does not expect something to fly to him through the air, for example, during squally winds and hail,” Kuzyakin explained.

Specialists of the Sakhalin Center for Unmanned Technologies have created the Lyutik-Kamikaze reusable FPV drone. According to the developers, the main purpose of the drone is to “send it one way”, but the drone was also equipped with a remote reset activation function, which allows you to launch thermobaric ammunition from the remote control, activating the detonator from the battery and saving the carrier.

But the most common drones on both sides of the front are the Chinese company DJI’s Mavic 3 civilian drones. They are used for reconnaissance purposes and as a means of adjusting artillery, and craftsmen also modify them by installing grenade drop systems.