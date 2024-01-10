In Bashkiria, the strongest teenager in Russia, 16-year-old Sergei Batyaev, died in an accident

The absolute champion of the All-Russian beach games in workout Sergei Batyaev, recognized as the strongest teenager in Russia in 2019, died in an accident in Bashkiria. The athlete was 16 years old.

The accident occurred at the 1356th kilometer of the M5 Ural highway. A VAZ-2109 car with Batyaev inside drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault Premium truck. Information about the death of Batyaev confirmed father.

The athlete was driving at the time of the accident

At the time of the collision, Batyaev was driving a car. There was a 14-year-old passenger in the passenger seat. Both teenagers were hospitalized. A day later, Batyaev died in the hospital from his injuries. The doctors fought for his life almost six hours.

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS

The second injured teenager is in intensive care in a moderate condition. The 42-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The teenager bought the car the day before the accident

In the traffic police department for Bashkiria reportedthat the minor athlete purchased the car he was driving when he crashed into the truck the day before the accident. According to preliminary data, Batyaev lost control and crashed into a truck. An investigation into the incident is underway and a number of examinations have been scheduled.

The father of the deceased teenager, Andrei Batyaev, wants to find those who sold his son a car, and punish their.

I myself want to know how they got this car. What kind of person sold it to them, and this person must be dealt with as he did with the children. This cannot be left. I understand, I lost my son. I don't want other people to experience this Andrey Batyaevfather of athlete Sergei Batyaev

Sergei Batyaev, who died in an accident near the village of Yulduzly, received the title of the strongest child in Russia in 2019. At that time he was 11 years old. He was the absolute champion in workout, master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, received more than 50 awards, and also motivated his friends to play sports. The athlete dreamed of an Olympic gold medal.

On the eve of his birthday, the teenager flew from St. Petersburg home to Oktyabrsky for the holidays. There, somewhere he got a car, which he used in an accident.

Farewell to Batyaev will take place January 11 at 11:00 in Oktyabrsky at Salavat Batyr Street, building 11 (territory of Youth Sports School 1).