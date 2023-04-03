After the 1-0 victory against Unión on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it as the only leader of the local competition, River Plate must now focus on what will be the debut in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2023.
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” will have to travel to La Paz, Bolivia, to face The Strongest, in what will be the first matchup in Group D that also includes Sporting Cristal from Peru and Fluminense from Brazil. We review the previous one.
The Bolivian team is first in the local league, with five wins and one draw. Led by Ismael Rescalvo, they have just drawn with Real Santa Cruz in their last match and want to start off on the right foot by asserting the home team, knowing that it is their most lethal weapon.
Martín Demichelis intends to repeat the eleven that they beat Unión de Santa Fe with a goal from Ignacio Fernández. The only doubt at this time is Nicolás de la Cruz, who was replaced on Friday due to a knee problem. If he does not arrive, Agustín Palavecino will play.
City: Miraflores, La Paz, Bolivia.
Stadium: Hernando Siles.
Date: Tuesday April 4.
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Jesus Valenzuela.
The match can be seen live on Fox Sports. To get it, you will need to have the cable.
The Strongest: Guillermo Viscarra; Carlos Roca, Adrian Jusino, Gonzalo Castillo; Jaime Arrascaita, Alvaro Quiroga, Luciano Ursino, Jeyson Chura; Enrique Triverio, Jose Flores and Junior Arias.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Ignacio Fernandez; José Paradela, Nicolás De la Cruz or Agustín Palavecino and Lucas Beltrán.
The River Plate team will suffer more than necessary and will win a draw: it will be an entertaining 2-2 for the neutral fan, with a double from Triverio for the locals, while Paradela and Beltrán will score
