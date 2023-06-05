The strongest love of Down Syndrome: Lorena and Simone get married

The distance and Down Syndromewhich afflicts both, has not stopped the love and marriage between Lorena Chiesa and Simone Sciarrini. The two got married on Saturday 3 June in the church of Sant’Alessandro in Villongo (in the Bergamo area). The announcement of the wedding had come from social media: “Hello everyone, friends, today is the world day of people with Down Syndrome – Lorena wrote on Facebook on March 21st – Love has no differences and we take this opportunity to announce that Simone and I on Saturday June 3rd 2023 at 1 pm will make our love dream come true. We’re getting married.”



A couple in life but also on the dance floor: the two participated in the well-known television program “Tú sí que vales”.

Love at first sight – as told by the Milanese edition of Republic – 12 years ago at the Inout Hostel in Barcelona, a hostel run by young people with disabilities where both were 12 years ago to carry out a three-week professional internship. Then contacts via Skype and visits between Bergamo and Rome. Until the coexistence in Villongo where the girl works in a country bakerywhile Simone is a housewife and collaborates as volunteer to the management of the bar of the oratory of Sant’Alessandro. A couple in life but also on the dance floor: Lorena and Simone have obtained numerous awards at regional and national level by competing for the Dance Academy Asd as well as having performed during the well-known television broadcast “Tú sí que vales”.

