On December 14, the Sun experienced its most powerful flare in the last six years.

Experts warned of an upcoming magnetic storm on Saturday, December 16.

A powerful flare was recorded on the Sun

According to experts, the strongest outbreak in recent years occurred in the evening, around 20:00 Moscow time, on Thursday, December 14. She was assigned X2.8 power points. This flare was preceded by two medium levels – 10:44 (M5.8 points) and 16:48 (M2.3 points).

In terms of intensity, the phenomenon that occurred on Thursday was ahead of the outbreak on February 17, 2023, the power of which was estimated at X2.2 points.

Powerful solar flares were recorded in 2017

Previously, record solar flares were recorded six years ago. On September 6, 2017, a flare with magnitude X9.3 occurred; September 7 – X9.3. On September 11, a flare was observed and assigned a score of X8.2. These events caused disruptions to radio communications and GPS signal reception on the daytime side of the Earth.

What are solar flares?

The most powerful solar flare recorded in modern times occurred on November 4, 2003. She was classified as X28. However, the consequences were not so catastrophic, since the release was not directed directly at Earth

Solar flares are catastrophic phenomena on the surface of the Sun caused by reconnection (reconnection) of magnetic field lines “frozen” into the solar plasma. At some point, the extremely twisted magnetic field lines break and reconnect in a new configuration, releasing a colossal amount of energy.

Depending on the intensity of solar flares, they are classified. X-class flashes are considered the most powerful. The energy released during such events is equivalent to the explosions of billions of megaton hydrogen bombs.

Experts warn of magnetic storms

Powerful solar flares are usually a prelude to magnetic storms. The nearest one will be on Saturday, December 16th.

Such active events on our star often become a prelude to magnetic storms, the nearest of which is expected this coming Saturday Phobos Weather Center

The solar astronomy laboratory (Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences) warned that magnetic storms are predicted on Earth on December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024. They are expected to be weak – class G1. Weak magnetic storms are also possible on December 18, 19 and 22.

How do solar flares threaten people?

Magnetic storms affect the well-being of people with chronic diseases and diseases of the cardiovascular system; people with low blood pressure, anemia, bronchial asthma and old injuries may also complain of malaise.

With chronic lack of sleep, sensitivity to weather conditions and other geo-phenomena increases. These days it is better to avoid stress, and if you feel that you have become nervous and irritable, add magnesium and B6 to your usual vitamins at night Nadezhda Podkorytova general practitioner

Therapist Nadezhda Podkorytova recommended that weather-dependent people maintain a sleep and work schedule. People with chronic diseases need to take the pills prescribed by their doctor and have them with them.