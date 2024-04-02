The strongest earthquake in 25 years, with a magnitude of 7.7, occurred off the coast of Taiwan.

A series of earthquakes occurred on the morning of Wednesday, April 3, near the east coast of Taiwan. This was reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. As a result, one person did not survive and more than 50 were injured.

First there was an earthquake of magnitude 7.5. About 15 minutes later, meteorologists reported another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6.

In total, over 20 tremors were counted on the island

Later, four more aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 5.4 were recorded to the east of the island, then a seventh earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred.

According to the Central Meteorological Administration of Taiwan, a total of more than 20 new tremors with magnitudes ranging from 3.4 to 6.5 were recorded off the eastern coast of the island, reports TASS. A representative of the Japanese weather agency clarified that the magnitude of the most powerful earthquake in Taiwan was 7.7, not 7.5, reports RIA News.

As the portal notes ETtodaythis earthquake was the strongest in the last 25 years – on September 21, 1999, an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 was recorded on the island.

After the earthquake, a tsunami reached the Japanese shores

Immediately after the first shock, a threat of a three-meter tsunami was declared for the islands of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

A tsunami with a height of 0.3 meters reached the coast of the Japanese island of Yenaguni. The wave also reached the islands of Ishigaki and Miyakojima, its height is being clarified. At the same time, Japanese meteorologists warned that the height of the wave could increase.

There were no reports of damage or casualties, reported Secretary General of the Government of Japan.

Buildings damaged in Taiwan, factories evacuated

As a result of tremors in Taiwan, a number of buildings received significant damage.

By data Island Central News Agency, an 8-story residential building partially collapsed and tilted in Hualien County. Eight people were trapped inside; rescuers were using fire escapes to pull them out of the windows.

Internet outages have been reported on the island. More than 87 thousand households in Taiwan were left without electricity, reports “Sanli” with reference to data from energy company Taipower.

In addition, Taiwan's largest semiconductor manufacturer TSMC began evacuating factories on the island. The company collaborates with corporations such as Apple and Nvidia, and the slightest vibrations can destroy entire batches of semiconductors created with high precision.

Tokyo promised to provide assistance to Taiwan after the earthquake if necessary. stated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Seismologists warn of the possibility of new earthquakes

Japan's main meteorological agency warned of the possibility of aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 6.5 within about a week, reports RIA News. In the event of a new powerful earthquake, a tsunami threat is possible, meteorologists added. Seismologists in Taiwan are also warning of possible repeated earthquakes in the coming days with a magnitude of up to 7.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Natural Resources issued the highest red alert level following the Taiwan earthquake.

As the agency was told by the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission for Economic and Cultural Cooperation, there was no information about injured Russian citizens.

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo has not received any appeals from Russians regarding the tsunami threat in Okinawa, reports TASS.