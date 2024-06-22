Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/22/2024 – 5:41

By the 19th century, they ended up forgotten, but without these women the dynasty of German composers would not have come so far. Exhibition in Leipzig recalls the importance of the female role in the history of music. Anna Magdalena Wilcke (1701-1760), a renowned soprano from the court of Saxony, today eastern Germany, married Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) in 1721 . However, in the history of music she is not listed as a musician, but “only” as the spouse of one of the most famous composers of all time. That could now change.

It was only from the 1970s onwards that musicology in Europe began to focus consistently on women who composed and performed music. “Women associated with men, like Anna Magdalena Bach, came into focus first,” says Kerstin Wiese, director of the Bach Museum, which is part of the Bach Archive and Research Institute in Leipzig.

In her book Die Frauen der Bach-Familie (The Women of the Bach Family), researcher Maria Hübner brought together a total of 33 biographies, which are also the subject of a small exhibition at the Bach Museum. For Wiese, it is important to highlight each of these figures as autonomous personalities, “because, after all, in musical life, women remain in the shadow of men to this day”.

Who are these women?

Few have ever heard of Anna Carolina Philippina, Maria Salome, Cecilia or Catharina Dorothea Bach. But they were the ones who not only managed their families – leaving their husbands and fathers free to pursue careers as composers, instrumentalists, pedagogues, musical directors – but were also in charge of copying scores by hand, the commercial side of compositions or continuing to publish posthumously. the works of men.

And, not least, some were professional composers and musicians. Like the Italian soprano Cecilia Grassi, who was singing at the Venice Opera when she met her future husband, Johann Sebastian’s youngest, Johann Christian Bach. After his death, she was the one who ensured that one of his operas was performed as stated in the score.

Some of these artists are included in reference works from the 18th century: “In Johann Gottfried Walther’s Musicalisches Lexicon, from 1732, there is mention of a whole series of female composers, musicians, as well as the works they composed”, records Wiese.

In the 19th century, however, they disappeared from literature. The Belgian author August Gathy even stated in 1835, in his Encyclopedia of all musicology, that the descendants of Johann Sebastian Bach were deprived of any musicality, only his sons are mentioned as talented. “Gathy probably didn’t even take care of his daughters, he simply stated that as prejudice,” Wiese surmises.

If biographical sources about Johann Sebastian are already scarce, it is to be expected that there is almost nothing about the women in the family. Thus, each new find relating to the Baroque master is celebrated by his many admirers. In a single letter, to an old fellow student, he explicitly mentions his wife, Anna Magdalena – who “sings a correct soprano” – and his eldest daughter, Catharina Dorothea – who “is not doing so badly” (for the time, an absolutely positive assessment).

Reanimating erased portraits

Business aside, like other musical dynasties, the Bachs cultivated the habit of making music together, for pure pleasure. In a quodlibet, a kind of potpourri to be sung in several voices, composed for one of these home concerts, the master says that the stable boy poked “Maria Salome” with a rake, making her angry. Who does he refer to?

“We know Johann Sebastian Bach’s brothers, but almost no one knows who Maria Salome was”, observes Kerstin Wiese, “I simply want it to be known that there was also a sister.”

Anna Carolina Philippina Bach was the daughter of Johann Sebastian’s second son, Carl Philipp Emanuel, who, in the 18th century, in the transition from baroque to musical classicism, was even more famous than his father. She organized CPE’s correspondence, made contacts with editors, musicians and copyists. After her father’s death, she continued publishing and selling her works.

At the Bach Museum, an artistic paper cut from 1776 features the silhouette of Anna Carolina – one of the few existing portraits of women of the dynasty. The clipping is from the vast personal collection of musical objects of the president of the Leipzig Bach Archive, Ton Koopman.

He made 25 female portraits available for the current exhibition: “I bought and researched everything that had to do with music. I myself was surprised by how many interesting portraits there were of women, also of musicians”, comments the 79-year-old Dutch organist and conductor.

Time for music history to wake up

The degree of importance that some of these composers, instrumentalists or singers achieved in their respective times makes their prolonged absence from music history books even more incomprehensible. Anna Magdalena Bach is a very illustrative example.

She was a singer at the court of Prince Leopold of Anhalt-Köthen, where her father, Johann Kaspar Wilcke, was a trumpeter, and for which Johann Sebastian was hired as chapel master in 1717. They were married the year after the former’s death. composer’s wife, second cousin Maria Barbara.

Although there are no direct records of Anna Magdalena’s competence or professional prestige, certain entries in the court salary books in Saxony allow conclusions to be drawn: she earned twice as much as her father, and had the third highest salary (the first went to Bach) .

In 1723, Bach assumed the post of kantor at St. Thomas’ Church, becoming responsible not only for the choir, but also for all of Leipzig’s municipal music. From then on, Anna Magdalena could no longer perform publicly in the city, dedicating herself entirely to caring for her family and home as well as to her brilliant husband’s music.

His work as a copyist is due, for example, to one of the most important copies of the Six Suites for Solo Cello, BWV 1007-1012 that have reached posterity (Bach’s own manuscript has been lost). She also worked to have the monumental and unfinished Art of Fugue published after the composer’s death.

Last but not least, she was immortalized in the collection Little Book of Anna Magdalena Bach, compiled by her husband in her name, which has been a mandatory route for every piano student for more than two centuries.

Previously ignored, driven away, obliterated, female composers in particular are a vast chapter of art that must be explored. For those who are curious, here are just a few names, from the 12th to the 21st century, from Europe and beyond, that require no alibi or permission from anyone to take their place in the histories of classical music:

Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Marianna Martines, Fanny Hensel (b. Mendelssohn), Clara Schumann, Dora Pejačević, Ethel Smyth, Cécile Chaminade, Alma Mahler, Grażyna Bacewicz, Rebeca Clarke, the sisters Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Kaija Saariaho, Sofia Gubaidulina, Olga Neuwirth, Unsuk Chin – and there are more and more of them.

The exhibition Die Stimmen der Frauen (The Voices of Women) is open to the public at the Bach Museum Leipzig until November 10, 2024.