The radius of action of the storm Aitorwhich began to hit the north and west of the Peninsula on Wednesday, is expanding to the central area on Thursday. The Community of Madrid It is one of the 12 regions alerted by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) due to winds, rain or rough seas. In the case of Madrid, the metropolitan area and the Henares Corridor are under yellow noticethe minimum, due to gusts of southwest wind of up to 70 kilometres per hour between noon and six in the afternoon. For this reason, the City Council has announced the closure of El Retiro Park and eight other historic and unique green areas of the city between 12:00 and 15:00 this Thursday.

The closure, in application of the protocolaffects El Retiro, Capricho Park, the Rosaleda del Parque del Oeste, Juan Carlos I, Juan Pablo II, Quinta de Fuente del Berro, Quinta de los Molinos, Quinta Torre Arias and the Linear del Manzanares Park. The reopening of all facilities will take place once the technicians from the Department of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility of the Madrid City Council have assessed and acted on the possible damage to the trees.

Before 12:00, according to the daily bulletin that Aemet sends to the City Council with the wind, humidity and temperature conditions, gusts of up to 54 kilometres per hour are expected. Until that time, the orange alert is activated and access will be restricted to children’s areas, sports and senior areas, the dog area, Pinar de San Blas, Cemetery, Campuses, the Cecilio Rodríguez Gardens and the Herrero Palacios Gardens. From that time on, the alert is red, which implies total closure.

According to data from the City Council, 11 red alerts have already been issued so far this year. In the Geoportal of Madrid City Council You can check the opening and closing status of the most representative parks at any time through a map service and also the alerts through your viewfinder specific.