Club Deportivo Guadalajara has not recovered and has remained mired in failure for more than seven years, and with yet another failure predicted during the 2024 Apertura, a group of fans have decided to demonstrate at the Verde Valle facilities.
The portal Halftime reported that the May 8 group was the one that demonstrated at the Guadalajara team’s training headquarters and they did so through a banner with the legend “Get the Vergaras out of Guadalajara.”
The banner with the message was placed at the main entrance of Verde Valle and also on the side street where the footballers occasionally leave the facilities. This is due to the long drought of titles for the Rebaño Sagrado, as they have not won any league since the Clausura 2017.
Guadalajara has not won an official title since 2018 when they won the Concachampions. The team from the ‘Perla Tapatía’ comes from two bad participations in the Leagues Cup where they have only gone for a walk, since in both they have remained in the group stage despite the support of their fans in the stadiums of the United States.
So far in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the team is in ninth position in the general classification with 7 points, the result of two wins, one draw and one loss.
This Saturday, August 24, the team led by Fernando Gago will resume its activities in the Apertura 2024 of Mexican soccer in the corresponding Matchday 5 at 7:00 p.m. from the Estadio Universitario against Tigres UANL.
