tigers and Monterey they will face each other in the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023. The Clásico Regio is usually one of the most passionate duels in Mexican soccer and this edition will be special due to the series that both teams played in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.
Rayados will seek revenge after being eliminated by the UANL team, which ultimately lifted the champion title. The albiazules are obliged to give a coup of authority against their hated rival, but what do the cats think of this duel in the Leagues Cup?
Rafael Cariocaone of the most experienced and important elements in Tigres, spoke before the Clásico Regio. The Brazilian midfielder minimized Rayados and stated that they are not worried about facing his greatest rival.
“For us it’s the same. Whether it’s now or later (the Regio Classic), we are the last champion of Mexico… so we’re not worried about the Classic, we’re worried about continuing to advance, playing a good game and continuing to win.”
– Rafael Carioca before the Clásico Regio
The rivalry between Tigres and Monterrey is hotter than ever. The UANL team has won six of the last ten games against the albiazules.
Rayados has only achieved two victories and two draws in this journey.
The Monterrey board of directors has made a significant investment to win titles this semester and the first objective is to beat Tigres and advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup.
