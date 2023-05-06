A 12-year-old minor was rescued after being missing for several days. The man accused of kidnapping her was made available to the authorities, thanks to the search that was carried out in two countries.

‘I leave you this paper’

The girl was lost track of in El Salvador in the first days of May of this 2023. Her mother found a letter she wrote before leaving, in which she assured that she wanted to be happy and that the subject she was leaving with was supposedly her “boyfriend”.

“Mom, I leave you this paper so you don’t get scared when I’m gone. But you knew that I was in love and loved Gustavo Adolfo. So I went with him to his country, Nicaragua,” he noted.

Also, in another section of the letter, he indicated that he was leaving without any obligation: “Please, let me be happy with him without having any problem.”

Letter the girl wrote.

As soon as the family alerted, the authorities considered that the girl was tricked into leaving the country and treated the case as a kidnapping.

The capture of the attacker

Indeed, the man, identified as Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, 35, fled with the little girl to Nicaragua. Police found his whereabouts and proceeded to put him behind bars.

The medical evaluations of the girl showed that she would have been sexually abused, for which the Prosecutor’s Office will accuse the Nicaraguan of rape. According to the justice of that country, he could pay up to 20 in jail if he is found guilty. In addition, local media say that he could also be requested for extradition by El Salvador to respond to the authorities.

THEY CAPTURE A SUBJECT WHO TAKEN A 14-YEAR-OLD SALVADORAN GIRL TO LIVE. The disappearance of a minor identified as 14-year-old Rosa María Abarca was recently reported, who left a letter to her mother in which she narrated that she was leaving with her Nicaraguan “boyfriend”. pic.twitter.com/JEORGKtBSx – El Salvador News (@ElSalvadorNot) May 4, 2023

The girl remained under the guardianship of the competent entities while the investigations into her family environment are carried outsince he would have expressed being a victim of abuse in his own home.

For now, Guerrero will remain in jail until his judicial future is defined.

