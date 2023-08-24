🚨🚂 As anticipated @AS_Colombia there is a formal offer from Cruz Azul for Rafael Santos Borré.

🔴 Same as it would be for 10 MDD, including bonuses.

🔴 However, in what has been said, the player is NOT interested in reaching Mexico. CAZ insists and hopes to reverse and convince the player.… pic.twitter.com/bi6ASAAZ0R

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 23, 2023