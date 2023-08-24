The Cruz Azul Football Club continues to search for a signing for the center forward position and the first objective is to finalize the transfer of the Colombian attacker from eintracht frankfurt, Rafael Santos Borré.
However, the negotiations are still active, but once again it seems difficult for the La Noria team to convince the South American footballer because the international would not have among his plans to play in Mexico at this time in his career.
However, the sky-blue team will not give up and they remain enthusiastic about being able to sign their ideal attacker, so they hope to be able to convince the player to join the cement company.
According to information from AS Colombiathe Machine put on the table of the German team an offer of $10 million plus bonuses to get the striker’s services, but the real problem is that the footballer does not intend to play in Mexico at the moment.
For this reason, the sky-blue board hopes to be able to convince the footballer before the summer transfer market closes on September 13.
At 27, the youth squad Deportivo Cali He has had a career in Spain with good teams and after his time at River Plate he gained value and returned to the Old Continent with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany in the summer of 2021 where he has a contract until the summer of 2025.
