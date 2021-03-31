Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tailhade insulted journalist Joaquín Morales Solá on Twitter on Wednesday. “It is a decrepit turro” was the strong disqualification of the leader on the president of the National Academy of Journalism.

“Morales Sola, a cheap hitman of the judges and prosecutors who are terrified of showing their heritage, intends to extort me from the cover of @LaNacion so that I do not ask for the sworn statements. Rajah from here, you decrepit turro, “Tailhade wrote on his Twitter account.

That was the reaction of the deputy before a publication in which Morales Solá He points out him as one of the main protagonists of the outpost of Kirchnerism against the Judicial Power.

Tailhade expressed his discomfort at the information that the renowned journalist from the daily La Nación included in his recent note entitled “The victims of fanaticism.” In that text, it is indicated that “the judicial battle raised by Christianity ultimately aims to pressure the independent judges and prosecutors to leave.”

And in his publication, the journalist warns that one of the most relevant events on that advance is the one that the deputy Rodolfo Tailhade specified. As specified, the legislator was the one who announced that he will be asked for the affidavit of assets from 25 prosecutors.

Joaquín Morales Solá. Photo Lorena Lucca.

“Many of them investigated or accused Kirchnerism (especially Cristina Kirchner, her children and the businessmen Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López, very close to the powerful political family) of corrupt practices during the terms of the former president,” Morales Solá warned .

The editorialist for La Nación remarked that “as those statements” that Tahilade intends to request from the prosecutors “are not secret, it is evident that the purpose is not to prove the suspicion of a crime.”

“It may be a ‘fishing excursion’, as expeditions that are started blindly to find a crime are called in judicial jargon, or it may be a new attempt to morally intimidate judicial officials,” Morales Solá completed.

For his part, Tailhade, who also served as deputy director of Counterintelligence at the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), limited himself to venting all his fury through insults.

