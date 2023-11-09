The Republican Party has accused the president’s administration Joe Biden of compromising the national security of the United States by not approving measures to solve the crisis of immigrants on the southern border. As a result, some senators are pushing a number of policies including jail, dna tests and a railway security on the border.

The so-called HR2 law It is an immigration plan prepared by the republican senators from Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina. A bill aimed at stopping the flow of migrants which lawmakers say has increased due to the current government’s failed policies.

“Ensure our border “South should be a key component of our national security,” the senators said, which is why, among other measures, they propose an increase in the salary of law enforcement agents. border Patrol. In addition, they want to make changes to the asylum process, since they are strong defenders of immigration policy of zero tolerance that the president started donald trump some years ago.

What is the HR2 law and why does it concern immigrants so much?

President Joe Biden has insisted that the rights of the migrants and follow the process to apply for benefits such as asylum. However, some members of the Republican Party They affirm that foreigners are taking advantage of these types of options and adjustments are needed, which is why they are proposing the following measures:

Greater security at the border. Construction of a border wall that, in addition to infrastructure, has advanced surveillance and more effective technology. Raise salaries patrol border so that they remain in their positions. Force the Department of Homeland Security to collect samples of DNA of the undocumented detained. Tighten the requirements to request asylum. Increase the capacity of border detention centers.

Southern border in the United States

The counterproposal to the HR2 law

The Hispanic Caucus of the Congressmade up of 30 members of the Democratic Party of Hispanic descent, also put on the table a immigration plan which, although based on national security, includes new avenues for millions of undocumented immigrants that have been in USA They can legalize their situation, as long as they do not have a criminal record.

According to an interview granted to the media UnivisionCongressman Gabriel Vásquez, Democratic senator from New Mexico, explained the most important points of his proposal:

Allow more people to get the home for essential workers if they have served a period of two years in USA. Penalties of up to 10 years in prison for so-called "coyotes" who traffic people. And longer sentences for those who illegally cross minors. Increase security to pursue drug traffickers and gangs. Promote new surveillance technologies in the border, hire new border agents and improve measures at ports of entry. Improve conditions in immigration detention centers and in refugee resettlement centers, in addition to submitting reports of sexual assault of detainees or cases of death while in custody. Modernize the H2 visa program for the agricultural workforce to ensure it is not abused.

However, it is worth noting that the chances of both proposals becoming law are minimal because Congress is divided and for now neither the Democratic nor the Republican parties have enough votes.