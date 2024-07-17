The migration crisis that is becoming one of the pressing problems that the US government must resolve led to the 53 percent of the country’s citizens to support the construction of a border wall with Mexicocountry from which more Immigrants arrive in the United States.

According to the criteria of

In a drastic turnaround from immigration policy imposed during his administration, President Joe Biden issued an executive order in early June to neutralize illegal immigration temporarily suspending the processing of asylum applications for migrants who enter the territory through unauthorized routes.

Although the order had a notable effect, with a 30 percent reduction in illegal immigration during the month of June (from 117,901 in May to 85,536), the problem continues to be one of the main issues on the administration’s agenda, and American citizens are closely following this situation.

The most recent survey conducted by the American data analysis company Gallup, based in Washington DC, revealed that 53 percent of citizens in the North American country support a strong immigration measure promoted by former President Donald Trump during his term: the construction of a border wall.

This data indicates that it is the first time that more than 50 percent of citizens support the measureregardless of political affiliation, despite the fact that current illegal immigration figures are the lowest recorded so far during Biden’s term.

The details of Biden’s immigration measure

Through the executive order issued in June, Biden established that the government would stop processing asylum applications when the number of registered illegal immigrants exceeds 2,500 daily crossings, with the possibility of Reopen the process when the weekly average is less than 1,500 daily crossings.

The number of immigrants deported since June 5 exceeds 70,000. Photo:AFP Share

In addition to significantly reducing the number of illegal immigrants in the month of June, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents proceeded with the deportation of more than 70,000 migrants on more than 150 international flights since June 5.