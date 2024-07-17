According to the criteria of
Although the order had a notable effect, with a 30 percent reduction in illegal immigration during the month of June (from 117,901 in May to 85,536), the problem continues to be one of the main issues on the administration’s agenda, and American citizens are closely following this situation.
The most recent survey conducted by the American data analysis company Gallup, based in Washington DC, revealed that 53 percent of citizens in the North American country support a strong immigration measure promoted by former President Donald Trump during his term: the construction of a border wall.
This data indicates that it is the first time that more than 50 percent of citizens support the measureregardless of political affiliation, despite the fact that current illegal immigration figures are the lowest recorded so far during Biden’s term.
The details of Biden’s immigration measure
Through the executive order issued in June, Biden established that the government would stop processing asylum applications when the number of registered illegal immigrants exceeds 2,500 daily crossings, with the possibility of Reopen the process when the weekly average is less than 1,500 daily crossings.
In addition to significantly reducing the number of illegal immigrants in the month of June, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents proceeded with the deportation of more than 70,000 migrants on more than 150 international flights since June 5.
#strong #immigration #measure #supported #United #States
Leave a Reply