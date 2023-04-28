At least twelve people have died in the Massive Russian missile attacks on the city of Umanin central Ukraine, and in Dnipro (east), the Ukrainian authorities reported this Friday.



The number of fatalities in Uman rose to tenOfficial sources reported through the Ukrinform portal, while rescue teams continue to search for missing persons or survivors among the rubble.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, highlighted in his twitter account that the Uman attack affected a block of multi-storey buildings“where families with children slept peacefully” and that, in addition to the fatalities, eleven people were injured.

⚡️Russia strikes Cherkasy Oblast overnight on April 28, injuring 5. Russian forces attacked the city of Uman in central Cherkasy Oblast with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram. Video: Zoya Vovk, Cherkasy Oblast… pic.twitter.com/j5yznTcCSy — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 28, 2023

Another night of 🇷🇺 terror. Missiles and UAVs. 10 residential buildings are damaged in Uman. The entire block of one of them is destroyed. As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded. 🇷🇺 evil can be stopped by weapons – our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions –… pic.twitter.com/KwWuRMj7iS — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) April 28, 2023

In Dnipro, the mayor of the city, Boris Filatov, reported in the morning the death of a woman and her three-year-old son as a result of the Russian attack. The Ukrainian capital, kyiv, was also hit by several missiles. No victims are known at the moment.

A young woman and a child killed in a Russian attack on #Dnipro. Only totally insane terrorists can launch missiles at civilian objects. And russia has become the largest terrorist organization in the world. Photos: Serhiy Lysak pic.twitter.com/gtMh8FSUbi — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) April 28, 2023

The terror of the Russian Federation will receive a fair response from Ukraine and the world, – #Zelensky

As a result of the rocket attack on Uman, about 10 apartment buildings were damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead, among them a child. In Dnipro, shelling took… pic.twitter.com/spo6eOwwnx — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) April 28, 2023

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 23 missiles that Russia launched last night, and called for sanctions “countries that help Russia” to circumvent the restrictions for “buy Western chips to produce missiles” with which to attack Ukraine.

EFE

