An explosion near the Pentagon has not been reported, nor are the images of the alleged incident real.despite the fact that this is how many Internet users spread it on social networks who echoed some photographs created with artificial intelligence and that caused a fall in the stock market.

Hundreds of users on Twitter, Facebook and the median shared an image of a column of smoke in the vicinity of the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia (USA) to affirm that an explosion has recently been “reported” near the building.

On the occasion of the viralization of the photographs on social networks, theThe Wall Street stock market was briefly affected and the S&P index fell about 0.26% in a few minutes, according to the economic medium Business Insider.

Russia Today (RT) also shared the post on Twitter – which has since been removed – as well as an account with the blue verification tick that posed as Bloomberg, which was also suspended.

Internet users who broadcast it do not attach more details or other images or live videos of the alleged explosion.

There are no videos or photographs showing the alleged accident from another angle and live cameras in the area and audio records from the Arlington County Fire Department show complete normality. The Pentagon and the Fire Department deny the attack and the viral images contain errors that show that they were created with artificial intelligence (AI).

No first hand witnesses

The United States Pentagon.

An advanced keyword search on Twitter and Google it does not lead to posts showing live video, eyewitnesses, or photos from other vantage points reporting the alleged explosion.

In addition, live traffic cameras around the Pentagon can be accessed on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s “511virginia.com” page, where No damage is observed in its vicinity, nor is the area fenced off and there are no Police or Fire departments in full action.

In the same waythe live audio broadcasts from the Arlington Fire Department show nothing out of the ordinary, as can be seen on the “Broadcastify” page.a database with live radio records from emergency services.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the post “was fake news and that the Pentagon was not attacked today.”“, as EFE collected yesterday, Monday, May 22, the day the images began to circulate.

The Arlington Fire Department also denied its veracity that same day.

“There is no explosion or incident taking place on or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or risk to the public.“, they said in a post on their official Twitter account.

