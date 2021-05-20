The price of houses has skyrocketed in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom to levels prior to the bubble that burst in 2008. Commodities such as copper are reaching record levels. The shortage of microchips has created serious bottlenecks in the industry. And in countries like Germany, always obsessed with the inflation ogre, already warn that the price increase will exceed 3% this year. In the midst of a storm, the April data – 4.2% increase in the US and 2% in the EU – give ammunition to those who fear an excessive heating of the economy as a result of a cocktail of greater demand due to the end of the crisis , fiscal and monetary stimuli and supply constraints. Central banks, meanwhile, ask for calm and insist that the increases are temporary.

Economists have for years lamented the inability of central banks to boost inflation, bent on staying well below the 2% considered healthy. Then, all the concerns were summed up in one word: Japanization, that is, economic growth, prices and interest rates eternalized at levels close to zero. But the pandemic, as in so many other things, has also turned the economy upside down. And now the fear is exactly the opposite: an excessive overheating that forces the central banks to abruptly change step, thus punishing the most indebted countries.

Warnings about inflation risk have been repeated as of late, but last week’s release of the US price index – soaring to 4.2% in April, the highest level since 2008 – lifted the spigot. The news caused serious earthquakes in the markets. Larry Summers, influential Secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton, raised the tone of his criticism of the Fed’s expansionary monetary policy by accusing it of creating “dangerous complacency” in financial markets. The pressure on the US central bank and on President Biden to chase away the specter of inflation is set to intensify in the coming months.

In Europe, the debate is not as ripe because the recovery is much less intense and because tax relief pales in comparison to the nearly $ 6 trillion jointly approved by Biden in three separate plans. But on this side of the Atlantic the alarms also sound. Eurostat published on Wednesday that EU prices had risen 2% in March and 1.6% in the euro zone, the highest level in the last two years.

That prices have risen – and that they are going to do so more in the coming months – is evidence that no one denies. The debate is based on whether it is something temporary as a result of a set of factors or whether we are facing permanent change. Rafael Doménech, head of Economic Analysis at BBVA Research, chooses the middle path between one explanation and another. “It is true that there are merely temporary effects, but I also see more lasting changes to which we will have to be very attentive,” he says.

The temporary factors are many. First, the increase in inflation this year is influenced by a mere statistical effect: the comparison with 2020, with the hardest part of the pandemic, which triggers any increase. A higher demand also pulls up prices as a result of the renewed desire to consume goods and services as activity returns to normal after the confinements due to the coronavirus. In some products there is also a shortage of supply. And, above all, the rain of millions deployed by the fiscal and monetary authorities in the US and, to a lesser extent, in Europe stands out.

Transitory or permanent? However, Doménech considers that there is something beyond, some factors called to remain in time. One of them is the energy transition process. “The emission reduction targets are beginning to have repercussions on prices, such as the increase in the cost of CO2 emission rights, which are linked to the energy component of inflation,” he says.

Francisco Vidal, Intermoney’s chief economist, insists that there will be more inflation throughout this year. But he believes that the situation will improve in 2022, when the statistical effect will act in reverse than now. “Let’s not lose sight of factors such as low demographics or low growth, which, as has happened in recent years, will continue to push prices down in the medium term,” he concludes.

And finally, there is the role that a wild spike in inflation would play in monetary policy. Raymond Torres, from Funcas, believes it is unlikely that the ECB will dare to withdraw stimulus at a time when debt is flying high. Prices would be as bad permanently on the ground as if they were to skyrocket. Because, as Doménech recalls, inflation is like the soup in the Goldilocks tale: it shouldn’t be too cold or too hot, but just right.