The strong entrance by which Millonarios was left with 10 players in the classic, video

Millionaires vs. Santa Fe
Sergio Acero Yate. TIME
Millionaires vs. Santa Fe
Mackalister Silva was sent off by referee Carlos Ortega.
Millonarios went into the break beating Santa Fe 1-0 in the Bogota classic, but will have to face the entire second stage with one less player.
At 45 minutes, the match referee, Carlos Ortega, from Bolívar, showed the red card to David Mackalister Silva, the blue captain.
A couple of minutes earlier, Silva made a strong tackle from behind on Jhojan Torres, Santa Fe midfielder, and Ortega cautioned him.
However, the VAR later showed that the contact zone in Silva’s hit warranted changing the decision and sending off the Millonarios player.
It is the fourth red card that Mackalister has received with the Millonarios shirt and the second in a classic. He had already been expelled on November 30, 2022, in the game that ended 1-1 and meant the elimination of both teams from League 2022-II.
In addition, it is the second consecutive game in which Millonarios has had someone sent off. Daniel Cataño already saw the red against Alianza Petrolera. He was qualified for this classic due to the call of Álvaro Montero to the Colombian National Team.
