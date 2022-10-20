By 0049 GMT, gold fell in spot transactions 0.1 percent to $ 1627.04 an ounce. Prices hit their lowest since September 28 earlier in the session at $1,624.98 an ounce.

Gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,632.60 an ounce.

The dollar index was stable after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday, while the yield on US 10-year Treasury bonds reached the highest level since mid-2008.

The latest data revealed that inflation continues to rise, well above the central bank’s target of about 2 percent. This news had little effect in changing expectations of a fourth hike in the US interest rate by 75 basis points next month.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $18.36 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.6 percent to $878.52 an ounce. And palladium fell 0.6 percent to $ 1988.78 an ounce.