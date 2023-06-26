As competition progresses within “The house of the famous Mexico”, the factions are getting stronger, the betrayals are increasing and the confrontations are hard and direct. Prior to the third elimination, Sergio Mayer, face to face with Ferka, told him emphatically why he should not be on said reality show. In addition, demerit his career on Mexican television when comparing it with that of Bárbara Torres and Raquel Bigorra.

It all happened during “The positioning”, where the inhabitants of “LCDLF” tell one of the nominees, in this case Bárbara Torres, Raquel Bigorra and Ferka, why they want them to leave the house. When it was the turn of the singer, actor and politician Sergio Mayerone of the original members of the Garibaldi group, He stood in front of the actress Ferka and gave her everything.

“FerkaI’m here because I think it’s unfair that you’re nominated, in fact, you shouldn’t even be in ‘The House of Celebrities’, I don’t know if you realize it, but you’re together with two great personalities, with great careers, with great trajectories, which is Raquel and which is Bárbara”.

Sergio Mayer He mentioned that Ferka was using his “love relationship” with Jorge Losa to generate empathy for the public, however, it has only generated shame. She recognized that she was competitive and a warrior, but she did not have what it took to be a leader. “To be a leader you need much more than wanting to stand out in everything, a leader takes care, protects his team, gives them the opportunity to also stand out, I don’t consider you an important rival, that’s why I want you to leave now home”.

In his right of reply, Ferka told Sergio Mayer that he was not a leader in “The House of Famous Mexico” either, arguing that “the only thing you do is crush your people to stand out, because you don’t have the qualities to be So thank you for your words.”

