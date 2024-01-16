Fernando Hierro He has been serving as sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club for one year and since then he has done wonders with the little he has had and facing this Clausura 2024 he has been able to consolidate several situations that were needed within the institution.
In one year, the Sacred Flock was able to enter two Liguillas in a row, even being runner-up in the Clausura 2023, under the orders of Veljko Paunovic The best results in years were had and now, with 2024 with Fernando Gago As a coach, it has been possible to shake up the squad, getting rid of players who no longer contribute to the club and only generated economic backwardness. Likewise, a better version of the squad has been configured with good signings and opportunities for the best youth players.
Going into details, Fernando Hierro has begun to build a project with solid foundations, from the basic forces there is a group of good young footballers who are eagerly awaiting an opportunity in the First Division when necessary; success stories are Mateo Chávez, Armando González, Yael Padilla, Raúl Rangelamong others who have been able to promote to the first team.
Likewise, the manager has gotten rid of players who no longer fit into plans such as Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón, Alexis Vega, among many others, releasing a good wage bill; On the other hand, it has accommodated several youth players who need more opportunities in other clubs or simply did not have the capacity.
On the subject of reinforcements, with the arrival of Cade Cowell and Javier Hernandezmore games are coming like Eduardo Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Riosplayers that the new coach would not consider.
In this way, the team is gaining more quality and at the same time it is getting rid of low-profile players who did not shine in the first team at the time.
