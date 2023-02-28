The strong altercation between fans and the president of Independiente Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera as well.
A group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera as well.
At the exit of El Campín, Eduardo Méndez almost went to blows with some fans. Video.
After the not very encouraging result of the last game in which Independiente Santa Fe participated against Unión Magdalena, a game that ended in a goalless draw, Annoyed fans of the Cardenal team intercepted the managers of the soccer group.
However, The tension escalated so much that Eduardo Méndez, president of Independiente Santa Fe, responded quite aggressively.
With insults, a group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera, who was criticized for the poor performance and performance of the athletes. Apparently, Rivera decided to ignore the comments.
However, minutes later, the fans decided to launch expletives against the president, Eduardo Méndez.
The man’s attitude was escalating; in fact, as can be seen in a video, the manager went on top of a fan.
Logistics and the local Police had to intervene so that the situation did not escalate, since Méndez seemed very determined to respond with violence to the insults.
