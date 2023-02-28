Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The strong altercation between fans and the president of Independiente Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in Sports
0
The strong altercation between fans and the president of Independiente Santa Fe


close

President of Independiente Santa Fe confronts fans

A group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera as well.

Photo:

Twitter: @CardenalPacto

A group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera as well.

At the exit of El Campín, Eduardo Méndez almost went to blows with some fans. Video.

See also  The Pope demands "peace for the martyred Ukraine" and says that no war "is holy"

After the not very encouraging result of the last game in which Independiente Santa Fe participated against Unión Magdalena, a game that ended in a goalless draw, Annoyed fans of the Cardenal team intercepted the managers of the soccer group.

However, The tension escalated so much that Eduardo Méndez, president of Independiente Santa Fe, responded quite aggressively.

With insults, a group of at least 30 fans intercepted coach Harold Rivera, who was criticized for the poor performance and performance of the athletes. Apparently, Rivera decided to ignore the comments.

However, minutes later, the fans decided to launch expletives against the president, Eduardo Méndez.

(Keep reading: Strong grip of the leader with fans, they even spat at each other, video).

The man’s attitude was escalating; in fact, as can be seen in a video, the manager went on top of a fan.

Logistics and the local Police had to intervene so that the situation did not escalate, since Méndez seemed very determined to respond with violence to the insults.

See also  Brazil: world leaders react to the Bolsonarists' assault on seats of power

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#strong #altercation #fans #president #Independiente #Santa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Mercedes W14: coupling operation failed, but shows good degradation

F1 | Mercedes W14: coupling operation failed, but shows good degradation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result