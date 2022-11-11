A statement from a member of the coaching staff of the sporty grass began to heat up the atmosphere of the match that this team will play on Sunday against America, on the third date of the semi-finals of the 2022-II League.

The two teams crossed paths on October 22, when the Reds thrashed the Pastusos 4-0 on date 19 of the all-against-all phase, a result that revived the qualification options of those led by Alexandre Guimaraes and put at risk those of the nariñenses.

That day, the central referee of the match, Wílmar Roldán, expelled the Uruguayan Facundo Boné, in the 52nd minute, for no apparent reason. However, in the arbitration report it was stated that Boné received the second yellow card for having told the judge ‘Go fuck yourself…’.

America vs. Grass on date 19 of the League.

Now, 20 days after that match, Deportivo Pasto’s technical assistant heated up the atmosphere by asking that Roldán not be designated for that match.

Why Pasto asks that Wílmar Roldán not whistle them

“Hopefully and God willing, we are praying that Roldán is not going to whistle for us, because if Roldán whistles, things are quite complex, we know that every time Roldán whistles, America wins, either by A or B,” Alzate told Los Owners of the Cali Ball.

“I worked in America. I know how it is. America wins. It measures differently, we as a small team are going to measure us differently,” he added. “We always have to row against the current, the VAR does not always check, the doubtful plays are always against us. That is what has us worried,” he assured.

In the opinion of the Arbitration Commission, Roldán’s performance that day was correct, judging by the designations he has had subsequently.

Although he did not whistle again in the League since that day, he was in the final of the Colombia Cup, which Millonarios beat Junior, and in a key match of the promotion tournament, the goalless draw between Llaneros and Fortaleza, the Last Monday, in which the two teams played for passage to the final of B. In both cases, the performance was correct.

Roldán was in 10 games this semester in the League. That was the only one in which he directed Pasto. Apart from that, he whistled for America two others, against Junior (2-1, in a game in which he did not show a single card), and the Patriots (2-0).

