This is Serenity Michelle Bushey, who, according to News Channel 8this new state law violates your constitutional rights, as it is based on the ban on people under 21 years of age from working in adult entertainment businesses.

According to information from Daily Mailthe young woman argued that lost his job at the Café Risque business due to the Florida attorney general and two prosecutors who defended the new rule.

The establishment that dispensed with its services is located several kilometers from Gainesville, Florida and is advertised as a family-run business that does not serve alcohol and operates 24/7; Additionally, it offers discounts to truck drivers and military veterans.

However, Café Risque enters the cCategory of adult entertainment businesses subject to regulationso in compliance with the new measure, Bushey was fired.

In this regard, the young woman declared to the aforementioned media: “This not only takes away work and means of livelihood from me and other women of my age, but also violates our constitutional right to freedom of expression. This law has no evidence to support the reason why it was passed.”

What is Florida’s new law?



Among the new guidelines, they highlight that a A person licensed or certified to own an adult entertainment business must post a public awareness poster about human trafficking.Additionally, massage establishments must also implement a procedure for reporting suspected human trafficking to the Florida Human Trafficking Hotline.

On the other hand, this project prohibits a minor from being employed by an adult entertainment establishment in any role.

The law provides that an owner, manager, employee or contractor of an adult entertainment establishment who hires another person under the age of 21 to perform or work in an adult entertainment establishment commits a first-degree misdemeanor.