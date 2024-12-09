“Spectacular. “You have to experience these things at least once in your life.”

The striking image that was experienced on Saturday in the Benito Villamarín visitor’s stands, where many of the Benito Villamarín fans were located FC Barcelona who attended the game against Betis. These Barça fans did not hide their admiration for the local team’s anthem and the phenomenal atmosphere recorded in the run-up to the clash.

The images show how many Barcelona fans record the moment of the Betis anthem with their mobile phones, with more than 51,000 spectators in the stands. It is curious how some even sing the lyrics of it.

One of these Barcelona fans decided to record himself reacting to the Betis chant and in his video you can see the entire sequence. This is the youtuber Marc Ten (marcculer on Instagram) who perfectly captured the entire reaction of the visiting stands in a video that has gone viral with thousands of views on Instagram and TikTok.

The Barcelona fans did not hide their surprise with the atmosphere that the Betic stadium reflected, with astonished faces. “Spectacular. You have to experience these things at least once in your life. Rival teams, with this piece of fans… And enjoy it, enjoy it live,” commented Marc Ten.